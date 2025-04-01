“Find Your Village”: Hear From Women Leading Tech Awards Winners, Presented By Atlassian, Including Lily Serna, Cath Brands & More

Fresh from collecting their trophies, B&T wasted no time in poking a microphone under the noses of our Women Leading Tech Awards, presented by Atlassian.
From Atlassian’s Lily Serna—also number seven on the Women Leading Power List—to Flintfox Internationals’ marketing boss, the aptly named Cath Brands, our winners dispensed wisdom and inspiration in equal quantities.
Here’s what they had to say—we’ll be releasing more videos of the winners later this week, too.
Lily Serna – Data Science winner & seventh on the Women Leading Tech Power List
Cath Brands – Marketing winner
Marika Conomos – Developer and Entrepreneur/Founder winner and Woman of the Year
Annie-Mei Forster – Cyber Security Winner
Ana Walker – Data Science Winner
