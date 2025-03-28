The technology industry has undergone a rapid and highly publicised change in its approach to diversity, equality and inclusion in the last year—largely driven by changes in the US.

It would be easy, perhaps even trite, to hold aloft the winners of our Women Leading Tech Awards as evidence that we are taking a stance against these short-sighted and dangerous changes. But our winners this year are here because of their own accomplishments. They are not here because there were boxes to tick or quotas to fill. And we have been taking a stance against the matter for several years now.

That’s not to say that DEI policies are not important—they are. Businesses thrive when there is diversity of perspective and thought at all levels and efforts to ensure that they do not suffer from ‘groupthink’ are to be encouraged. And any attempt to remove women of the standing we have below from the industry will only serve to diminish us all.

This year’s winners, as with every year, are a truly remarkable group and they are from an exceptionally broad range of companies—from global tech behemoths to Aussie startups battling away to make a name for themselves. The diversity you seen throughout this year’s winners should inspire confidence and pride in all.

But I’ll make you wait no longer. On behalf of everyone at B&T, my congratulations to this year’s winners and nominees—getting that far is an achievement of some note alone. Thank you to our judges, the time and impartial expertise you give us is invaluable. And thank you to our sponsors for making this important event possible.

Tom Fogden

Editor, B&T