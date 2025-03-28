What does it mean to be powerful? Is one powerful because you command the attention of hundreds, thousands, maybe even millions? Is one powerful because when you talk, people choose to listen? Is one powerful because of the effect they have on others?
It’s a tricky and nebulous concept to understand, power. And the 20 women you see below you all exercise their power in different ways. Some, for instance, are charged with keeping the entire country safe. Others determine the ways in which we communicate as a society. Others have a defining role in determining the future of tomorrow’s leaders.
We have criteria that you have to meet to be inducted into the Power List:
Each of these women meets these criteria in varied ways. Each has their own story to tell.
These metrics are subjective and picking the list is far from straightforward—least of all because every business considers itself a tech business.
What each of these women have in common, however, is that all of our lives would be different if they were not who they are, or hold the roles that they currently do. That sounds like power to me.
Tom Fogden
B&T
Rianne Van Veldhuizen is one of the single most important women in Australia, given that a third of the internet runs on Amazon’s servers.
But rather than sitting still, resting on Amazon’s dominance in the space, Van Veldhuizen has been driving the business forward. In fact, she has been leading the Australian arm of AWS to launch new solutions for the likes of CommBank, helping to activate its AI Factory. The AI Factory will enable CommBank’s employees to conduct safe testing and development of AI solutions.
It has also renewed its Generative AI Accelerator program to support startups in the field to gain access to the materials and support they need.
Van Veldhuizen has also launched a new digital transformation initiative with the Australian Government, offering a standardised contracting framework for improved efficiency, support for public service technology and cloud upskilling and access to more than 240 AWS services, including cutting-edge AI, security, and quantum technologies.
In fact, AWS is even working with Swimming Australia to implement machine learning technology to improve analytics for athletes. Those are the kinds of changes that make life better for every Australian—not least when the Olympics medal tables are finalised.
Van Velhuizen has been active in the industry too, supporting her staff at AWS’ AI and Cloud Days across the region and at SXSW Sydney. It’s the scope of AWS’ and Van Veldhuizen’s active leadership that make her a worthy Power List inductee.
Hannah Moreno is an author, editor and social justice activist. She founded climate, tech and finance PR agency Third Hemisphere 10 years ago, and uses it to give a voice to those building a better world through science and innovation.
With 20 years of experience across the gamut of comms, she is also a columnist at Stockhead and The Australian and regularly contributes to Women’s Agenda with a refreshingly laidback approach to writing—deeming “grammar pedantry classist”.
Moreno also had the impressive honour of winning Woman of the Year at Women Leading Tech Awards in 2024 for her work shining a light on misogynistic behaviour in the tech startup sector.
A trusted communicator who has helped launch brands, Moreno’s superpower is knowing people and predicting how content will be received. Her mission at Third Hemisphere is creating and implementing strategies that drive results for clients across financial and professional services, tech and sustainability, to name a few.
What sets Moreno’s agency apart is its approach to aligning clients’ commercial, capital raising and customer acquisition goals with communications and operations execution. She has brought together experts from media, politics and venture capital to drive the agency’s influence across technology, capital markets, sustainability, fintech, diversity and climate.
She’s on a mission to help industry leaders solve some of the world’s most pressing problems by leveraging the power of communicating at scale. On the way, she’s become quite the industry leader herself.
Melinda Petrunoff is a widely respected leader in Australia’s digital media landscape, currently serving as managing director for Australia and New Zealand at Pinterest. With more than 20 years of experience spanning global tech giants and major media organisations, she is known for building high-performing teams, driving business growth and delivering exceptional customer experiences at scale.
At Pinterest, Petrunoff is responsible for accelerating advertising revenue across ANZ, strengthening relationships with brands, and ensuring the platform remains a valuable, localised experience for its users. Her leadership has been instrumental in growing Pinterest’s presence in the region, positioning it as both a creative platform for discovery and a powerful marketing engine for advertisers.
Prior to joining Pinterest, Petrunoff spent more than eight years at Facebook, where she held several senior roles including director of the global business group for ANZ. There, she played a pivotal role in supporting the growth of small and medium-sized businesses through scalable digital marketing solutions. Earlier in her career, she held executive roles at Fairfax (now Nine), where she helped build digital audiences and commercialise platforms such as Domain.
However, Petrunoff’s impact goes beyond her impressive ability commercial results. She is a passionate advocate for mentorship and developing the next generation of female leaders in tech. She has supported initiatives such as the IMAA’s Female Leaders of Tomorrow program and has long championed inclusive leadership and team development as cornerstones of sustainable success.
Since 2015, she has also volunteered as a board member for OzHarvest, where she now leads the strategy committee—demonstrating her commitment to using her expertise for broader social impact.
Known for her clarity, warmth and people-first leadership style, Petrunoff continues to shape the digital advertising industry through a blend of strategic excellence, operational rigour and a deep belief in the power of people.
Michelle Bauman is a standout force in Australia’s AI and data innovation landscape, currently serving as general manager of wiqLABS, where she leads one of the country’s most forward-thinking teams at the intersection of emerging technology, analytics, and enterprise transformation.
A respected thought leader in Generative AI, Bauman is driving the GenAI roadmap for wiq and spearheading the Advanced Analytics Chapter at Woolworths, shaping how one of Australia’s largest companies harnesses AI to fuel strategic decision-making and digital growth.
With a global track record of building best-in-class business intelligence and data governance capabilities, Bauman combines technical excellence with commercial insight, helping complex organisations unlock the true potential of their data. She is widely regarded for her ability to translate complexity into actionable outcomes—developing frameworks, governance models and scalable AI solutions that drive both innovation and operational efficiency.
Bauman is a master at navigating change and complexity. Her strategic communication skills and executive presence have earned her the trust of C-suite stakeholders, while her collaborative, people-first leadership style has made her a sought-after mentor. She has consistently built and led high-performing teams, empowering them to deliver outstanding results in dynamic, fast-paced environments.
At wiqLABS, Bauman’s leadership is redefining what’s possible with AI—from experimentation to real-world business impact. Her work spans cloud architecture, data risk management, visualisation and digital transformation, underpinned by a relentless focus on strategic value creation.
Whether she’s designing governance models for responsible AI or mentoring the next generation of tech talent, Bauman is a driving force behind the evolution of data and AI capability in Australia. She brings the rare combination of deep technical expertise, human-centric leadership and visionary thinking—making her one of the most influential women in AI.
Dr Elea Wurth operates at the sharpest end of the pointiest technology in the world–artificial intelligence.
In her role at Deloitte as the lead partner for trustworthy AI across Asia Pacific, she deploys more than two decades of advanced analytics expertise to shape ethical, legally sound and technically rigorous AI governance strategies for major institutions. In fact, her work impacts multiple industries including financial services, the public sector, telecommunications, transport, energy, utilities and mining.
Her work is more than theoretical, however, and it has a major impact on the world we know today and will have to get to know tomorrow. For instance, she has played a central role in improving the government’s understanding of AI, serving as an advisor on Trustworthy AI to the Robodebt Royal Commission and leading Deloitte’s submissions on Safe and Responsible AI and Proposed Mandatory Guardrails for High-Risk AI.
Wurth also serves as a guest lecturer at the University of Sydney and her work is used as part of the USYD Business School’s AI Fluency course.
By 2035 (perhaps even 2030), we’ll likely look back on the current boom in generative AI as the start of a paradigm shift for humanity. Fortunately, we’ve got leaders like Wurth who can ensure it’s a shift for good.
Sally-Ann Williams is ahead of the curve in Australia’s deep tech revolution. As CEO of Cicada Innovations, she takes on global challenges through science and engineering.
From MedTech to Clean Energy, Williams and her team at Cicada have been at the forefront of making high-impact technologies accessible to the world by supporting science and technology startups around Australia. The company brings together entrepreneurs, business leaders, scientists and policymakers to solve complex challenges with training, community and deep tech innovation.
Cicada has helped more than 350 companies raise billions in funding and file hundreds of patents globally. Beyond her work at Cicada, Williams steered the Federal Government’s Pathway to Diversity in STEM Review and serves as a non-executive director on boards including Qudos Bank and AusOcean.
Williams is committed to empowering the next generation with STEM education and fostering a thriving tech ecosystem built on the joy of discovery. She has contributed to COAG’s STEM Partnership Forum, StartupAUS and numerous university and industry advisory boards.
Williams is also a contributing writer to The Australian Financial Review, advising on issues ranging from tech to climate to space. Before heading up Cicada, Williams spent 12 years with Google Australia’s R&D team where she was responsible for leading Google’s efforts in startup engagement and research collaborations.
Williams is a driving force behind Australia’s tech future, empowering minds to solve the world’s most pressing problems through the power of science and collaboration.
Miranda Ratajski is a powerhouse in Australia’s technology and financial services sectors, currently serving as chief information officer – group business units at Westpac, where she leads the technology strategy and delivery across critical areas, including HR, Finance, Risk, Operations, Property, Procurement and Customer Solutions.
With more than 30 years of experience spanning finance, telecomms and government, Ratajski has built a reputation as a transformational leader who brings large-scale, complex tech programs to life with clarity, care and commercial impact.
At Westpac, Ratajski is driving innovation from the inside-out. She elevates employee experience, digitises core operations and aligns platforms to meet customer needs. Her leadership has accelerated digital and data modernisation while keeping a sharp focus on compliance, resilience and sustainable business value. She has built high-performing teams across functions, enabling them to deliver products and systems that improve productivity, delight customers and fuel long-term innovation.
Her career spans roles across Asia, Europe and Australia, with a depth of experience in both public and private sectors. Ratajski is a Graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Director, and her strategic acumen is matched by her deep understanding of the regulatory, commercial and cultural dynamics shaping today’s tech landscape.
Outside the office, Ratajski brings the same energy and balance to her community work. She is a volunteer yoga teacher, a champion for diversity and inclusion and a strong advocate for women in technology. Recognised as one of the Fintech Top 100 Women Globally and named a Woman of Influence by Women in Banking and Finance, Ratajski leads with empathy, expertise and a relentless drive to build better systems for customers, employees and the industry at large.
Her ability to combine strategic vision with human-centred leadership makes her one of the most respected and effective CIOs in the country.
Suzie Cardwell is one of Australia’s most influential data and media executives, currently serving as chief data, product and technology officer, Enterprise at Nine, where she is leading a transformation in how data underpins content, advertising and audience experiences across one of the country’s largest and most innovative media organisations.
With more than 20 years of experience in senior leadership roles at Nine, News Corp and Foxtel, Cardwell has become a trusted force at the intersection of media, technology and commercial strategy.
At Nine, she oversees the development and execution of enterprise-wide data strategy, unlocking smarter targeting, richer consumer insight, and privacy-first innovation. Her work is central to Nine’s market leadership in addressable advertising and digital identity, and she plays a pivotal role in driving the company’s future-facing commercial capabilities across publishing, television, streaming and digital platforms.
In 2024, Cardwell was appointed Chair of the IAB Australia Board, recognising her leadership in shaping the future of the digital advertising ecosystem. In this role, she is helping steer the industry through some of its most significant challenges and opportunities, including AI adoption, evolving measurement frameworks, carbon emissions harmonisation in media planning and upcoming privacy reforms.
A collaborative and highly strategic leader, Cardwell is known for bringing clarity to complex problems and building data solutions that serve both consumers and commercial partners. Her impact continues to drive not only the success of Nine, but also the broader evolution of Australia’s digital advertising and media landscape.
Lyndal Cardy has had an incredible career, spending nearly a quarter of a century with Mastercard and becoming senior vice president of Mastercard Technology in 2023—largely equivalent to a chief technology officer role across Asia-Pacific.
Mastercard Technology works to create the systems that the payments company runs on and, by extension, most of our lives. From open banking and digital technology and other tech-based initiatives, everything falls under Cardy’s remit. Mastercard’s Technology division also operates and protects ots payment network across the region, keeping everyone’s money safe–something not to be trifled with.
Before stepping into her current role, Cardy spent nearly seven years as Australia’s Tech Hub lead for Mastercard and three years as the head of product delivery for Asia-Pacific. It’s some CV, to say the least.
Beyond the small matter of making the world’s money go round, Cardy is an active contributor to Mastercard’s Women’s Leadership Network and Girls4Tech STEM education program. Mastercard’s Girls4Tech program offers young women lessons and advice for teachers on topics ranging from cryptology to big data and AI. It aims to inspire girls to develop their interests and skills in tech fields.
Cardy’s long tenure at Mastercard and the powerful work she leads her teams on should serve as an example to all of what can be achieved.
As an Australian Research Council Laureate Fellow, Michelle Simmons has pioneered unique technologies internationally to build electronic devices in silicon at the atomic scale. These include the world’s smallest transistor, the narrowest conducting wires, 3D atomic electronics and the first two-qubit gate using atom-based qubits in silicon.
If that’s gone over your head–don’t worry, we’re also trying to keep up with Simmons’s brain.
She established Australia’s first quantum computing company, Silicon Quantum Computing with the aim to build a silicon-based quantum computer. Her team is at the forefront of this global race.
In 2018, Simmons was named Australian of the Year, one of the nation’s pre-eminent awards. She is one of a handful of researchers in Australia to have twice received an Australian Research Council Federation Fellowship and now a Laureate Fellowship.
Her research team is the only group worldwide that can create atomically precise devices in silicon—developing the first precision single-atom transistor, the narrowest, lowest-noise interconnects in silicon quantum electronics and most recently the demonstration of the fastest two-qubit gates in silicon. These discoveries have been the culmination of over 20 years of pioneering research led by Simmons.
With more than 420 peer-reviewed publications amassing over 10,000 citations, 44 granted patents and more than 250 invited/plenary talks, she is the international leader in atomic-electronics and demonstrates the power of collaboration, imagination and tenacity.
Julie Inman Grant has one of the most important roles in technology anywhere in the world. She also has one of the least envious.
As the eSafety Commissioner leading the world’s first government regulatory agency committed to keeping us safe online, Inman Grant’s stakeholders include nigh-on every single Australian.
She is responsible for bringing the marauding and increasingly mercurial platforms to heel and she does so with clear, consistent leadership. Her career began in Washington DC, working in the US Congress and the non-profit sector before spending 17 years at Microsoft rising ultimately to the role of global director for safety and privacy policy and outreach.
Inman Grant joined Twitter in 2014 as its director of public policy for Australia and SE Asia. She’d become the eSafety Commissioner in 2017 following a short stint at Adobe.
With changes in the US government and the child social media ban locally, Inman Grant’s work has taken on a decidedly political stance. Now, rather than defending Australians against Silicon Valley, it could be argued she’s defending the nation against the whims of just a couple of men. Though would that really be that great a change?
Inman Grant’s job means that she’s rarely out of the headlines. And while there is much conjecture on her role and the decisions she takes, we know that she has the best interests of Australians at heart and we are lucky to have her fighting our corner.
Professor Tanya Monro AC is one of Australia’s most accomplished scientists and a powerful force for innovation, national security and gender equity in STEM.
As Australia’s chief defence scientist since 2019, she leads the Defence Science and Technology Group (DSTG) and serves as capability manager for innovation, science and technology—driving the scientific agenda at the heart of Australia’s national security.
A global expert in photonics, Monro has pioneered research into lasers, sensing and advanced optical fibres. Her work has earned her some of Australia’s highest scientific honours, including the Prime Minister’s Malcolm McIntosh Prize for Physical Scientist of the Year, South Australian Scientist of the Year and the Eureka Prize for Interdisciplinary Scientific Research. In 2022, she was appointed a Companion of the Order of Australia (AC)—the nation’s highest civilian honour—for her eminent service to scientific advancement, education and innovation.
Monro’s leadership has transformed how Australia integrates science into defence and sovereign capability. Under her guidance, DSTG is not only delivering cutting-edge technology but also strengthening Australia’s innovation pipeline through deep collaboration with academia and industry.
She sits on the CSIRO Board, is a Fellow of the Australian Academy of Science and has been a champion for evidence-based decision-making in policy and leadership.
A fierce advocate for inclusion, she has made it her mission to elevate women in science, designing programs to support women through career breaks, mid-career returns and leadership pathways. She believes, unequivocally, that “to do the best science, we need the best minds—and we don’t want them all to be the same”.
With visionary leadership, world-class scientific credentials, and a relentless focus on diversity and national impact, Professor Tanya Monro AC is not just shaping Australia’s scientific future—she is securing it.
Melanie Silva has been leading Google’s Australian and New Zealand operations for knocking onto seven years and has overseen some significant initiatives and programs launched since her appearance on last year’s inaugural Women Leading Tech Power List.
For instance, Google has played a crucial role in launching the Australia Connect initiative to further the reach, reliability and resilience of digital connectivity in Australia and the Indo-Pacific region.
It also renewed its Digital Future Initiative–a billion-dollar program to support Australian businesses and organisations to make the most of digital skills and technology. This funding has been used in everything from AI startups to genomic health startups.
And, in a personal favourite of ours, it extended its partnership with Telstra, offering up its AI to facilitate free calls to Santa.
Silva is a staunch advocate for reconciliation and diversity. She helped launch Google Australia’s third Reconciliation Action Plan, with the aim of enabling and encouraging every Google employee to become active contributors to Reconciliation. She has also served as the chair of Google Australia and New Zealand’s Diversity Council, is helping drive initiatives to improve diversity, equity and inclusion at Google and across the industry.
What the future holds for Google at a global level remains to be seen, as the business faces a number of significant challenges including an antitrust case and having to navigate the whims of the US’ somewhat tempestuous new President. What happens with the News Media Bargaining Code, too, will be interesting to observe.
However, with Mel Silva in charge, no one should doubt that Google’s Antipodean arm has an impressive leader committed to working for good.
Lily Serna is a mathematician wiz, data analyst and TV personality. One of her earliest memories is counting in the car with her Grandad. When they reached 100, she was overwhelmed by the possibility of what could come next. She didn’t know it then, but that was when she first grasped the concept of infinity.
Ever since, she has followed her passion for maths—and it’s lead her to unexpected places, including becoming one of the country’s most recognisable faces as the host and resident numbers expert on SBS’ Letters and Numbers program.
Serna has inspired audiences with her unique perspective on numbers and has challenged stereotypes of what it means to study maths. In Australia, women remain heavily underrepresented in STEM industries, with women representing 35 per cent of graduates in mathematics and even less in engineering, at 14 per cent.
But Serna has changed that, and remains the only professional mathematician to have ever graced the pages of Australian Vogue. Serna has also published a maths puzzle book: Lily’s Number Puzzles.
At Atlassian, Serna specialises in building mathematical and statistical models. She uses these models to change the experience of products and test whether users appreciated the change or preferred the original mode.
Serna believes “you should pursue what genuinely interests you not what you think you should be doing,” she said.
“Whatever your passion, chances are it will lead to something you never expected. Don’t worry, if you haven’t worked out what it is yet, my advice is to try everything until you do,” she added—wise words indeed.
Professor Bronwyn Fox is one of Australia’s most accomplished scientific leaders, with a career spanning advanced manufacturing, national science strategy and global technology policy. In July, she commenced as deputy vice-chancellor of research and enterprise at UNSW, where she now leads the university’s research, innovation and industry engagement agenda—bringing a powerful blend of scientific expertise, national influence and enterprise leadership to the role.
Prior to joining UNSW, Fox served as chief scientist at CSIRO, Australia’s national science agency, and held senior academic leadership roles, including deputy vice-chancellor (research and enterprise) at Swinburne University.
Internationally recognised for her expertise in carbon fibre and composite materials, Fox was the founding director of both Swinburne’s Manufacturing Futures Research Institute and Deakin University’s Carbon Nexus facility, establishing her as a global authority on the future of advanced manufacturing.
Fox is at the forefront of global AI governance and safety. In October 2023, she was appointed by the Minister for Industry and Science as Australia’s expert adviser to the International Scientific Report on Advanced AI Safety. She represents Australia on a panel of experts from 30 nations, including the USA, Japan and countries across the EU—demonstrating her leadership in shaping the global response to emerging technologies.
A Fellow of multiple national scientific and engineering bodies, including Engineers Australia and the Royal Australian Chemical Institute, Fox plays a critical role in shaping Australia’s tech future. She is chair of the National Robotics Strategy Advisory Committee, a member of the National Quantum Advisory Committee, and honorary president of the German-Australian Chamber of Commerce.
With a rare ability to bridge scientific discovery and strategic policy, Professor Fox is shaping the future of Australia’s research, innovation and global technology leadership.
Katrina Troughton is one of Australia’s most respected tech leaders, driving transformative growth and inclusive leadership as vice president and managing director of Adobe ANZ.
Leading Adobe’s fifth-largest market outside the US, she delivered 12 per cent growth in recurring revenue last year while fostering a standout workplace culture. Under her guidance, Adobe ANZ was named the #1 medium-sized employer by the Great Place to Work Institute, with near-universal employee pride in the organisation.
Troughton’s leadership is powered by purpose. She champions diversity and inclusion, launching internal programs to elevate women and sponsoring more than 150 women across APAC through the TDC Global Emerging Leaders Program, resulting in 94 per cent talent retention of female leaders and accelerated career growth.
Beyond Adobe, Troughton is a respected voice in the broader tech ecosystem. She serves as chair of the Advisory Board for TAFE NSW, contributes to the Business Council of Australia on women and Indigenous affairs and was named CEO of the Year at the 2021 LGBTQ Inclusion Awards.
With more than 30 years’ global experience—including senior executive roles at IBM—Troughton now leads Adobe’s push into agentic AI, helping marketers and agencies unlock efficiency and creativity. She sees AI as a gateway to broader inclusion, challenging the belief that tech is only for the “technical,” and encouraging more women and girls to enter the sector.
Troughton is a leader who listens, mentors and empowers. She builds high-performing, purpose-led teams and her legacy is one of growth—not just in revenue, but in people, possibility and progress.
Sarah Carney’s journey to Microsoft was unusual, to say the least. With a background in law firms, she joined Telstra in 2011 as a commercial bid manager. Four years later, she joined Microsoft as a principal pursuit lead working on its secure infrastructure systems.
Fast-forward a decade, with stops in the delivery and architecture divisions, she’s now the top technical dog in Microsoft’s Antipodean business . In this capacity, she leads the technical strategy, vision and execution for the company’s largest and most strategic customers.
What drew carney to Microsoft, however, wasn’t its tech in-and-of itself. Instead, it was its philanthropic work with Indigenous communities and made her realise she wanted to be part of an organisation that cared about people, not just products.
That approach has become central of Carney’s work at Microsoft, where she is committed to changing the organisation’s culture to become more inclusive as well as building inclusivity into its product design.
Carney also co-chairs Microsoft’s Military Employee Resource Group Board, supporting the recruitment, retention and development of veterans and their allies. She also serves on the board of directors for DoxAI, which delivers AI solutions that streamline business processes and reduce operational complexities.
Carney’s career and achievements should serve as a reminder to all of us that inspiration and leadership—whether in technical roles or beyond—can come from anywhere. We’d do well to learn from her ability to adapt but lead with consistent values.
Abigail Bradshaw has dedicated her professional life to the national security of Australia. She began her career in the Royal Australian Navy and was awarded the Conspicuous Service Cross in 2005. Since then, she’s held senior roles in the Department of Home Affairs offshore covering Europe and sub-Saharan Africa and as the department’s inaugural chief risk officer.
Before that, she was the deputy commander of Maritime Border Command at the height of the people smuggling trade.
In her role as the director-general of the Australian Signals Directorate, she is responsible for leading the Australian Government’s efforts to improve cyber security. No pressure, or anything!
Her predecessor in the role, Rachel Noble, was the first woman to lead a statutory intelligence agency. Bradshaw has only added on to the transformational growth heralded by Noble’s leadership.
Bradshaw encourages organisations to implement the Essential Eight Maturity Model as research shows cyber adversaries are continually evolving their tradecraft. She also encouraged the public sector to defend their systems from cyber-attacks such as ransomware and business email compromise. She also highlighted the availability of free and tailored advice available to ACSC Partners.
Senator James Paterson, Shadow Minister for Home Affairs and Cyber Security had this to say of Bradshaw: “No one is better placed to lead Australia’s fight in the cyber domain at this critical moment and deliver enhanced capability”.
Melanie Perkins has gone from strength-to-strength since last year’s inaugural Women Leading Tech Power List. Canva’s rise seems near-inexorable with the business continuing its assault on more established players in the industry with its focus on ease of use above all else.
But it’s not looking likely that Canva will slow down any time soon. Last year, it spent around $1 billion buying UK-based Adobe rival Affinity. In July, it spent another reported $370 million to buy Aussie startup LeonardoAI. It has also opened offices in London and San Francisco, showing that it has truly global ambitions. In fact, arguably Australia’s greatest export since Steve Irwin and the Hills Hoist.
Canva’s mission to democratise design is certainly a noble one. Now, students, teachers, small business owners and more have the ability to create without the headaches often associated. But it has also proven to be a lucrative mission for Perkins. She’s now a regular face on Australia’s rich lists, along with co-founder and husband Cliff Obrecht. In fact, with talk of a US IPO this year, Perkins and the rest of Canva have the US stock market on tenterhooks.
But there’s more to Canva and Perkins than simply collecting billions quarter after quarter. The founders have signed up to Bill Gates’ Giving Pledge, and together they’ve donated around $40 million to the Canva Foundation, along with an additional $600k in non-cash donations supporting initiatives across Australia, India, Afghanistan, the Middle East, the Philippines, Ukraine and more.
While we’re not sure what Canva will do next, we’re certain that the world will be watching.
Since taking the helm as CEO of Telstra in September 2022, Vicki Brady has not only steered Australia’s largest telco through an evolving technology landscape—she has redefined what it means to lead in a connected future. With more than 30,000 employees and responsibility for Australia’s most critical communications infrastructure, Brady’s impact is measurable, bold and deeply strategic.
In the first half of FY25 alone, Brady delivered Telstra’s fourth consecutive year of half-yearly growth, with EBITDA up 6 per cent to $4.2 billion, net profit up 7.1 per cent to $1.1 billion.
But Brady’s leadership is not just about numbers—it’s about national progress. She is spearheading Telstra’s T25 strategy to expand digital infrastructure, drive customer experience improvements and enable future-forward connectivity. Under her watch, Telstra has invested more than $40 billion in capex and network improvements over the last decade, with landmark projects such as the Intercity Fibre Network and nation-leading 5G coverage reaching 91 per cent of the population, on track for 95 per cent by the end of the financial year.
A defining moment of her tenure has been the launch of a strategic AI joint venture with Accenture, positioning Telstra as a leader in telco AI. The venture will supercharge Telstra’s capabilities across customer experience, network optimisation and operations—with applications including AI-powered customer assistance and proactive fault detection already delivering results.
Brady is also guiding Telstra through complex transitions, including the shutdown of the 3G network and the transformation of its enterprise business—simplifying product portfolios and reorganising teams to ensure agility, focus and profitable growth.
Her commitment to the community is unwavering. Telstra under her leadership continues to block millions of scam communications through its Cleaner Pipes initiative, roll out disaster-resilient public phone upgrades and keep more than one million vulnerable customers connected.
Her leadership in gender equity has seen Telstra implement progressive hiring policies, including mandatory gender-balanced shortlists and flexible work initiatives, ensuring the company attracts and retains top female talent in a traditionally male-dominated industry. While challenges remain, Brady is committed to driving change and making Telstra a more inclusive diverse, and forward-thinking employer.
Brady is not just delivering value, she’s building the digital foundations of Australia’s future.