What does it mean to be powerful? Is one powerful because you command the attention of hundreds, thousands, maybe even millions? Is one powerful because when you talk, people choose to listen? Is one powerful because of the effect they have on others?

It’s a tricky and nebulous concept to understand, power. And the 20 women you see below you all exercise their power in different ways. Some, for instance, are charged with keeping the entire country safe. Others determine the ways in which we communicate as a society. Others have a defining role in determining the future of tomorrow’s leaders.

We have criteria that you have to meet to be inducted into the Power List:

The size and health of the organisation of which the woman is a part of, The social, cultural, economic and even political importance of the work that they do, The arc of their career — which sometimes involves a squiggly line rather than a straight course to the top, How each woman uses her power to help inclusivity and equality.



Each of these women meets these criteria in varied ways. Each has their own story to tell.

These metrics are subjective and picking the list is far from straightforward—least of all because every business considers itself a tech business.

What each of these women have in common, however, is that all of our lives would be different if they were not who they are, or hold the roles that they currently do. That sounds like power to me.

Tom Fogden

B&T