Fast 10: Kirsty Muddle On Leading Dentsu Creative ANZ, Balancing Roles & Driving Industry Innovation

Kirsty Muddle, CEO Products+ Practices, dentsu ANZ, stands at the forefront of transforming businesses and brands through the power of modern creativity. Leading a dynamic team across various disciplines—including creative, strategy, production, and public relations—she is dedicated to fostering deeper connections between clients and their customers.

Muddle’s impressive career has earned her numerous accolades, including being named Woman of the Year at the B&T Women in Media Awards back in 2018.

In this exclusive chat with Sparrow, Muddle shares her insights on prioritising her multifaceted roles, the impact of industry awards, the proudest achievements at Dentsu Creative, and her approach to recruitment and industry improvements.

1. You have recently taken on extra responsibilities within the Dentsu group & you sit on several industry association boards – how do you prioritise your many vital roles?

Yes! I’m fortunate to have access to so much diversity. CXM, Media, Creative, Production, Gaming, Social Change, AANA, ACA, Ridgeway Boards.

Important to stay focused so I have a daily filter on where I can have the most impact. It’s usual I’ll end up with three key priorities and the rest of the day are incidentals where I try to make sure I’m asking right questions so we can make a decision and not lose momentum.

I can’t do any of it without a good team and partners around me.

2. Our industry loves Awards. You have featured heavily in the B&T Women In Media power list and many Best of the Best lists. How are these awards viewed by clients?

Clients keep us honest and make sure we’re living up to those accolades!

3. Dentsu has a very diverse blue-chip client list what work are you most proud of at the moment?

Blue Chip and others!

I’m proud of;

The stuff that’s driving significant impact.

The stuff that’s innovating for the category, client or society.

The stuff that appears effortless but takes a lot of hard work and new relationships to make happen.

But, it’s the way we’re working together and the standards we’ve set ourselves is the thing that makes me most proud.

4. The agency has been attracting high-profile top talent such as Ben Coulson, what’s your recruitment pitch?

Come and build something, enjoy being scrappy and innovative but with a global infrastructure and a heritage that will support you in delivering what you can imagine.

And what a team! Ben, CSR, David Halter, Katie Firth, Kim Douglas, Fi Johnson, Marcelle Gomez, Emily Cook…. I could keep going.

5. As an industry, what’s one thing you would change to make us all better?

Can’t stand elitism. Big words that alienate people, exclusive environments etc.

It’s Ok to be competitive, but we should all know you can lose the No. 1 position very quickly.

All parts of the industry offer value, particularly today. They need to work in symphony.

6. Your agency has Japanese heritage how is that spirit reflected in the agency’s culture?

Culturally, there is a humbleness that is immediately recognisable.

We also have a view on the world that is aligned to Japanese belief systems like Sanpo Yoshi. Sanpo Yoshi is a belief that sustainable growth can only be achieved if something is good for business, good for you and good for society.

As a business, we have a long history of innovation, many firsts across, media, tech and the obvious impact that has on our creative product.

7. Your current clients are big advocates of you ,how do you build that positive client traction?

That’s nice to hear! Relationships are built on trust, empathy for their business and for them.

Bringing some light into the room helps too.

8. With the current economic headwinds are your clients still investing in transformative creativity?

It’s provoked it. This environment breeds a sense of urgency around needing to do things differently and that encourages transformative creativity. That’s from how a brand turns up, to product and service design and how you “know people” and identify them well enough to drive relevance.

9. What’s one thing that’s not on your LinkedIn profile?

Dance moves and clothes-making.

10. Important last question, do your parents know what you do?

Yes. Great question. Remember that film we made for the MFA Awards????

