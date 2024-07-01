Fast 10: Landor’s Trish Folan On Brand-Led Innovations & Designing The Iconic Aus Open Logo

As the general manager of Landor, a brand consulting, design and experience agency, Trish Folan’s role is nothing if not chaotic, but our very own Greg “Sparrow” Graham was able to grab a few moments of her valuable time to ask ten, very fast questions.

1.Walter Landor started the company in 1941. How would you describe the agency now in a headline?

“We build brands designed to transform”. Walter was the original pioneer of the brand and a real visionary. He was also famous for creating brand-led innovations. We’re still living out his purpose. The only thing that’s changed is how we do it. Back then, the brand was your logo and your product. These days, it’s multisensorial and experiential.

His boat parties were notorious, too. He hosted everyone from Andy Warhol to the Rolling Stones. What I’d give to have been at a Landor party back in the day…

2. I know your clients are very happy. How do you maintain that level of client advocacy?

To have 9/10s and 10/10s client satisfaction scores this year was something we’re genuinely proud of. There are a few reasons why –

Our role is to be a strategic advisor on a client’s brand. Everyone at Landor assumes that role, not just those with ‘strategy’ in their title. It means we develop close and trusted relationships with our clients and them with us.

When working with a new brand or repositioning an existing one, you don’t always know where you’ll end up. Our approach is rigorous and strategic but also requires speed and flexibility. The big, slow process doesn’t work anymore—not for clients and not for us. No one has that kind of time.

3. You have been with the agency for a while. What’s the biggest change you’ve experienced?

There have been a few.

It’s a cliché but the biggest gain from COVID is how connected we are now to our network. And we REALLY are. Whether that’s Em in Hong Kong or Tristan in Barcelona – I call whoever I need, when I need them. For clients, it means we can bring in an expert on just about anything and have them on the project team the next day.

The second is our expanded set of tools for creating and measuring brands. People still think of a brand as a logo. But brand is an articulation of your business strategy, your visual identity which includes your motion and sonic brand, your tone of voice, your internal culture, and how customers experience your brand, whether it’s a digital experience, instore or in person. We have the people and the capability in our network. I’m still blown away by some of the work I see coming out of the network.

4. It’s a challenging time with economic headwinds. How are your clients managing the conditions?

Clients are looking for more certainty; whether that’s ensuring the right decisions are being made for their brand, or to demonstrate the investment will pay off, or because failure is not an option. Which is why right now, most clients are talking to us about our Brand Performance capability. We have several highly sophisticated tools that use data to measure and predict the outcome of (for example) picking Strategic Direction X or Creative Route Y. Not just which one tests better with consumers, but we can predict – with great accuracy – which direction will generate more revenue. It’s a no-brainer really, especially if you have risk adverse stakeholders. It suddenly makes brand a very tangible asset.

5. In your creds you mention brands designed to transform. Can you share a local example of that?

AO is still my favourite example.

The Australian Open was struggling to stand out against the other three Grand Slams. We defined their brand strategy around Game Changer – as the youngest Grand Slam, they were driving innovations the others couldn’t. It gave them permission to break free from typical tennis traditions and that’s what inspired the creative.

We created the now-famous AO logo and moved them from the ‘Australian Open’ to ‘AO’, with a modern, fresh and innovative identity. To see the AO now, 10 years on, is incredible. The results speak for themselves – from sold out events, to merch sales and brand awareness. The brand is iconic. We’re still incredibly proud of the work.

6. What recent work are you most proud of?

Our work on Team Global Express comes to mind. From a hard-won pitch where our work was world class, to the incredible client team and the final transformation of the brand. Seeing a delivery turn up in the truck and gear we designed never gets old. Working with Christine Holgate was also a career highlight. She was inspiring.

7. If you can only name one factor driving your client’s growth, what would that be?

Brands who have defined their purpose (i.e. who they are) and are living by it, are seeing growth. Think Patagonia. Modern consumers want purpose-led brands with a genuine point of difference. But it’s not just about saving the planet. It’s about being different in a way that’s authentic to what you do. Great Australian examples would be Canva or even Athena Home Loans.

8. Do you have a mentor, coach, or leader who has been influential in your career development?

There are plenty. And there’s a common theme: People who back you when there’s nothing in it for them. It speaks volumes about their character. I’ve learnt the most important lessons about leadership from them.

9. Can you share with us something that’s not on your LinkedIn profile?

I’m an introvert who loves karaoke. And I mean LOVES.

10. Do your parents know what you actually do?

Nope. But they’re still a good sounding board and regularly offer sage advice.

