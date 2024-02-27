Fast 10: Social Soup’s Sharyn Smith Sits Down With Sparrow
Sharyn Smith, CEO of of Social Soup, is an industry doyen when it comes to influencer and creator marketing with an enviable list of clients and a previous appearance on B&T TV. She caught up with our own Greg ‘Sparrow’ Graham to talk all things social.
1. Greg ‘Sparrow’ Graham: Social Soup’s client list is very impressive. Are they long-term relationships or more project-based?
Sharyn Smith: Some of our clients have built incredible relationships with us over the past 16 or so years and continue to trust us to this day. About 65 per cent of our work exists as long-term partnerships, with planned, 12-month programs across digital and real-world influence. That being said, there are still plenty of new businesses excited to explore projects around how influence can supercharge their marketing efforts – in which we are a key part of a strong go-to-market strategy, doing the heavy lifting of building brand and accelerating adoption.
2. You work with hundreds of excellent content creators, how has this evolved?
The creator economy has evolved enormously over the past five years in particular, becoming more than just a tack-on to marketing plans and instead being a key part of successful campaigns. The Gartner hype cycle and period of regulation means we’re now really seeing creators come into their own.
Brands still need to move past the concept of getting a Kardashian or Bachelor star with massive reach to “plug” their product. It is still a common misconception that success is solely measured by an influencer – or creator’s – follower count and reach. When we do conversion-driven campaigns, it’s never the biggest influencers delivering the results.
Instead, it’s about understanding the different tiers of influence and their roles and understanding why 2000-or-so dedicated followers of specific content are often a more valuable and engaging audience when utilised correctly.
3. Are the prospects for influencer marketing positive for the year ahead?
Absolutely. The market is huge, evolving and highly engaged. Brands are continuing to see incredibly strong results through strategic influencer marketing programs – when they are done right. Influencer marketing has a multiplier to all other media as it humanises, personalises and provides the social proof and trust that other media can’t deliver, thereby driving genuine impact. The rise and rise of the creator economy means there is an ecosystem of creators who command huge influence with their audiences big and small. Smart brands are developing long-term partnerships with them.
My work with the Australian Influencer Marketing Council (AiMCO) shows this is a thriving and dynamic industry with over 85 members across talent, technology, marketplaces, agencies and platforms.
4. What sets Social Soup apart from other influencer and social agencies?
I think it’s important to look at our age and understand our business existed before social media was even established. We have a legacy in influence marketing, where we specialise in driving influence for businesses and brands and will continue to do so.
We build programs based on strong insights and strategy to understand the audiences we are influencing. Our mission is to transform influencer marketing by fostering genuine, trust-based connections between brands, influencers and audiences, ensuring every campaign we craft is a movement of authenticity, honesty, creativity and real-world impact.
5. You are the ex-chair of AiMCO so, as an industry leader, what more should the influencer community be doing?
The industry is very dynamic and is still developing, so I think one of the areas there could be more improvement is in the use of data to drive better decisions on the influencers selected, and then how impact is measured. I still see lots of campaigns relying just on reach or impressions, with no proof of the actual influence achieved.
For influencers, there is still a gap in education on disclosure with many doing the right thing, but brands are still being put at risk without the necessary checks and balances in place.
6. I know it’s like naming your favourite child, however, what work are you most proud of?
We have loved working with Sustainability Victoria over the past 12 months to deliver some large-scale behaviour change programs designed to fight food waste and reduce waste. Our most recent campaign was a creator-led movement that drove over 35,000 website visits and 6,000 people signed up to participate in a “leftovers challenge”. The creator content drove education, engagement and, importantly, action. I love when we can show the good that harnessing social influence can achieve.
7. Does this type of work drive client results and business growth?
You don’t have a sustainable marketing services business in 2024 if you can’t deliver results, and we have direct attribution to prove it along with strong measurement programs demonstrating consistent ROAS. We worked with Ovaltine recently on a new launch and through a brand uplift study and longitudinal measurement we were able to demonstrate 25 times ROAS. We were also able to prove that once purchased, there was increased loyalty for people acquired through social influence as it builds stickiness to behaviour.
8. How active are you on your socials?
I’m reasonably active on my socials, enough I’d say to embarrass my teenage children who tell me a lot of their friends follow me. I need to go back to posting on Facebook as they don’t see it there!
9. Can you tell us something that’s not on your LinkedIn profile?
I started my career studying Laser Science. After a year of terrible lab experiences, I realised that electronic circuits were not my future, so I moved into business and marketing.
10. Do your parents know what you actually do?
They know parts of what I do but they live in a country area and are not even on social media, so it’s hard for them to even imagine. I do remember a time many years ago when I was in The Australian Women’s Weekly with a full-page photo and my mum proudly carrying it around in her handbag to show her friends. It seems that traditional media still very much holds influence over parents.
Check out the other instalments in the Fast 10 series here:
- Fast 10: B&T Chats Marketing & The Future With The Marketing Academy’s Sherilyn Shackell
- Fast 10: Ogilvy’s Sally Kissane On Winning Gongs & Zinger Burgers!
- B&T Grabs Fast 10 Questions With Mike Rebelo!!
- B&T’s Fast 10 Questions With Rose Herceg!
- “Awards Won’t Win You A Pitch!” 10 Quick Ones With Initiative’s Award-Winning CEO Melissa Fein
- It’s A Quick 10 Questions With Former GroupM Supremo John ‘Steady’ Steedman
- It’s 10 Quick Questions With CHEP CEO Lee Leggett
- “Adland Has Defied The Doomsayers!” It’s 10 Questions With Omnicom Supremo Peter Horgan
Please login with linkedin to commentFast 10 Social Soup
Latest News
Jaywing Agency Takes Over Crocs Marketing In Australia & Singapore
Jaywing staff said to be delighted with the deluge of hideous plastic footwear heading their way.
Multicultural Media Gets Its Lunch Money Stolen By Tech Giants
It doesn't matter what language you say it in, we're being screwed by big tech sounds the same to everyone.
Monday TV Ratings: “No More Coal Dust & Camels For You Mate” – Trent Wins Over Audience In Australian Idol
While it seems we're not getting the hump with MAFS, many of you found Idol's camel farmer endearing.
Opinion: Barking Dog Marketing’s Paul Fitzgerald On Brand Identity Transcending Recognition
Fitzgerald reckons that brand identity, much like Taylor Swift, has transcended its original wheelhouse.
Out Of Home Companies Shine Among Media Owners In WGEA Gender Pay Gap Reporting
The OOH sector shines among the industry on gender pay gap figures. Probably worth putting on a billboard.
Ipsos Has Partnered With OzTam To Introduce Cross-Channel Audience Measurement
Data geeks set to rejoice at extra rigour in TV audience reporting. B&T dreads the spreadsheets.
Rooty Hill Officially Idol-ised In Campaign Celebrating Entertainment Diversity
It turns out that the most famous thing to come out of Rooty Hill is Rooty Hill itself!
Clemenger & Mediabrands Star As Gender Pay Gap Numbers Reveal Mixed Picture On Agencies’ Equality Quest
We won't sugar coat it, some of these aren't great. Still, should make next week's International Women's Day interesting.
KMint Launches ‘Dial it Up’ Roadshow To Empower Finance Leaders In The Creative Industry
Thought becoming a creative would keep you away from company bean-counters? Think again.
The Taylor Swift Train Has Left The Station: B&T Wraps The Good, The Bad & The Just Plain Weird Of Taylor Swift Marketing
We're so, so close to being finished with wall-to-wall Tay-Tay coverage here on B&T.
Iconic Aussie Treat Violet Crumble Launches Bath & Body Products With Allkinds via Asembl
Is this the oddest collab of the year so far? We're still holding out hope for a Tim Tam teapot.
Rethink Ink: The Best Of Australian Advertising In Print
B&T digs deep on the best ads to make it to print with this Tourism Tassie spot.
Laser Clinics Builds Confidence With New Campaign “The Science of Feeling Good,” Via Ogilvy
What's the science of feeling good? Expensive cosmetic work, apparently.
Taylor Swift & Other Major Cultural Moments: Marketing Gold Or A Bandwagon Ignoring Real Consumer Trends?
Did you climb aboard the Tay-Tay bandwagon? Consider yourselves told off. We'll see you in the naughty corner.
Veridooh Teams Up With Howatson + Company For World-First Independent Verification Solution
H+C clients to get access to new campaign measurement tool, here. The black t-shirts are not up for grabs, however.
Spotlight On Sponsors: St Kilda Signs On Major Partners As 2024 Campaign Kicks Off
St Kilda gets big new sponsor in Chinese car brand, Chery. We can't wait to see the players not driving one.
Spotlight On Sponsors: Newcastle Knights Sponsorship Portfolio Strong Despite Fall From 2023 Finals
Was the Knights' good form last year attributable to the sponsors? Or the other way round?
“There Is Room For Advertisers In The Podcast Space”: Corey Layton On The Success Of Podcasts & What The Future Holds As iHeartPodcasts Celebrates 4 Years
Advertising? In podcasts? We're all ears.
Wendell Sailor, James Graham & Wade Graham Among Triple M NRL Commentary Lineup
Triple M NRL is ready to rock the 2024 NRL season with the best names in the business, including league legends Wendell Sailor, Gorden Tallis, Ryan Girdler, James Graham, Wade Graham and current player Aaron Woods. All are set to headline Triple M’s all-star NRL commentary lineup for an epic 2024 season. With a big […]
Champion Celebrates The Hoodie In Latest Campaign Via PUSH
Champion shouts out the hoodie in this new spot. Trackies and t-shirts said to be "devastated" at omission.
NSW Gov Throws Money, Focus At CALD, First Nations Media Outlets
CALD and First Nations media outlets set to reap state gov ad revenue increase.
Foxtel CEO Patrick Delany Warns Senate About “Dangerous Outcome” Of Smart TV Prominence Reforms
Foxtel boss reckons that putting FTA channels first on smart TVs would be bad. Can't imagine why.
30 Under 30 People’s Choice Voting Closes Today As Cullen Jewellery’s Social Media Maven Juliette Carrieri Steals A Late March!
Big news for Carrieri here. Hopefully she doesn't get carried away!
Late Entries For The Cairns Crocodiles Awards Closes On Friday!
Under a week to enter the Cairns Crocodiles Awards! And trust us, people have been biting our hands off to enter.
A Sign Of The Time? Are Media’s Diabetic Living Records 11% Year-On-Year Readership Growth
Some tasty readership figures here for Are Media. But perhaps some are tastier than others?
Sunday TV Ratings: “That Was One Of The Worst Things I’ve Heard” – Jack Faces The Music In MAFS
Need some of your faith in humanity restoring? Give this story, or MAFS as a whole, a wide berth.
Nine Appoints Ian De Vlieger As Director Of Enterprise Technology Services
De Vlieger gets big new tech gig at Nine. Promises to avoid explaining intricacies of role to new colleagues.
Vale Jesse Baird: Network 10 Pays Tribute To “Adored” Presenter
Network 10 remembers adored presenter Baird.
QMS Returns To Support Royal Children’s Hospital’s Good Friday Appeal
QMS putting its money where its mouth is with support for Royal Children's Hospital appeal. Great to see.
Volkswagen Launches “Let’s Go For A Drive” Brand Platform & First Campaign In Seven Years, Via DDB
VW gets "Let's Go For A Drive" brand platform. "Let's Walk Instead" sadly didn't make it through brainstorm session.
Rabbitohs Sail Away With P&O Cruises Partnership Extension
Great news for the Rabbitohs' commercial team. Bad news for its physio team lest the players get on one of the boats.
Asembl Luanches Golden Gaytimes Inspired Biscuits In Partnership With Griffin’s Marvels
Brand extension agency Asembl has whipped up a wonder in every bite with the partnering of Streets’ Golden Gaytime and Griffin’s Marvels for the first ever Golden Gaytime Inspired Biscuits. Available now from Coles stores nationally and online, the Griffin’s Marvels Golden Gaytime Inspired Biscuits are a wonder in every bite – irresistible Golden Gaytime […]
OPINION: Pronouns In Email Signatures Equivalent To Baking Cupcakes For Pride Bake Sale
While the opinions expressed here may be true, B&T remains a fan of cupcakes, regardless of what day it is.
Spotlight On Sponsors: Backlash As GWS Giants Lock In Major Gambling Sponsor
Internet fumes as Giants get Tabcorp sponsorship. Just wait 'til they find out that pokies keep the pubs open.
Spotlight On Sponsors: Community At The Heart Of The Cronulla Sharks Despite Disappointing Few Seasons
Will new sponsor deals be enough to lift the Sharks out of the doldrums? Probably not, but we'll still write about them.
Seven Talks Up The Nightly’s “Mainstream Middle” & “Common Sense” Journalism As Boon For Advertisers
Journo-on-journo action here in B&T. And they say advertising is insular...