B&T TV: The Social Soup Team Dispel Creator Marketing Myths

Creator marketing can often have a bad reputation, it’s fair to say. But the team at independent agency Social Soup are on a mission to change that.

B&T headed over to the company’s Surry Hills offices to chat with founder and director Sharyn Smith, managing director Katie Palmer-Rose and senior account manager Emma Woods.

We also got to spend some time with Steph Luck, a creator on Social Soup’s books who focuses on family-focused content with her five-strong brood.

There was plenty to talk about from recent ACCC sweeps of influencer content to digital footprints and metrics.

However, Social Soup’s nascent partnership with Pollinate is perhaps the most exciting part of the discussion.

Together, the companies are working to develop demonstrable and reliable return on ad spend metrics for brands and agencies to see just how effective their creator marketing campaigns have been — something that has often been missing from the sector.

Our chat with Social Soup is a long one, but it’s well worth sticking around to watch the whole thing.