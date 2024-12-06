Experience Gold Coast Builds Digital Library Inviting More Visitors

Experience Gold Coast is building the world’s largest digital library dedicated solely to sharing authentic Gold Coast experiences to invite and attract more visitors to the destination and enrich their time.

The groundbreaking initiative hosts user generated videos and images submitted by both locals and visitors sharing their most memorable moments from the Gold Coast, with more than 600 submissions already featured on the platform to date.

Experience Gold Coast CEO John Warn said Experience Exchange is a key step to building the city’s visitor economy and supporting the tourism industry.

“The Gold Coast has hundreds of experiences within 30 minutes of the city centre, and Experience Exchange helps to capture that all in one place, showcasing the breadth and depth of the destination and the experiences found here,” Warn said.

“From breakfast with koalas at Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary to a private sunset sailing with Sailing in Paradise, or wandering through 100,000 hectares of luscious rainforest, the Gold Coast is yours to experience”.

Experience Exchange is a first of its kind digital platform that curates a personalised library for users and aims to inspire national and international audiences to visit and engage with the Gold Coast.

Experience Gold Coast Head of Marketing Brant Hirst said Experience Gold Coast is the first to create a bespoke platform with this kind of functionality, that focuses solely on experiences, for locals and visitors to share their unique destination experiences with each other and find new activities to explore.

“We are building the largest library of authentic and personal content that highlights all the unique experiences on offer on the Gold Coast and everyone can get involved.

“It’s about showing the range of options and opening minds to new possibilities when visiting the Gold Coast,” Hirst said.

“We want you to film it, share it, and then find your next experience on the Gold Coast.

“The one thing we love more than our stunning Gold Coast is sharing it with others.”