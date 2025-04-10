EssenceMediacom Hires Former Amazon Account Lead Maddison Keogh To Head Up Uber

GroupM agency EssenceMediacom Australia has appointed Maddison Keogh as APAC client managing partner for Uber.

Keogh, who joined the agency earlier this year, brings more than 14 years’ experience in client leadership and media management.

Most recently, she was head of client service for Initiative Sydney and Rufus, the bespoke Amazon account team. Last year, Amazon left Initiative for WPP, following a global pitch that split the world’s largest advertiser between WPP and Omnicom. Keogh has previously worked with clients including Salesforce, Goodman Fielder and Pernod Ricard.

In 2023, EssenceMediacom won an expanded brief with Uber across the Asia-Pacific region with the account being led from its Sydney office. In her new role, Keogh will “drive operational excellence” across the APAC market for the Uber account and work with EssenceMediacom’s leadership and client teams to “raise the bar in client leadership and stakeholder engagement across the agency”.

EssenceMediacom Sydney managing director Stevie Douglas-Neal said: “Maddie is a hugely impressive client leader, and we are beyond thrilled to have her join EssenceMediacom in one of our most strategically important roles, leading Uber across the APAC region.

“Uber’s philosophy is so well aligned with our Breakthrough mindset and toolset. They encourage bravery, push us to innovate, and to deliver work that connects with consumers and drives business results. I look forward to seeing Maddie deliver breakthroughs across a dynamic region and fuel the next era of growth for Uber in every market in which they’re active.”

Maddison Keogh said: “EssenceMediacom has been on an incredible journey over the past two years and to join an agency with unrivalled momentum is beyond exciting. I am thrilled to be working with some of the smartest talent in our industry and look forward to contributing to the agency’s breakthrough vision by harnessing my expertise in client leadership and business development.

“Innovation drives our industry forward, and the opportunity to partner with a client like Uber who consistently raises the bar with groundbreaking work, was an opportunity I couldn’t look past.”

EssenceMediacom has had a strong year, winning a series of accounts and the prestigious B&T Media Agency of the Year award. Recently, B&T caught up with CEO Pippa Berlocher and strategy lead Matt Scotton to find out more about why the agency has been successful post-merger.