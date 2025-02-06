It is often the case in business that the whole is not greater than the sum of its parts. A Forbes study late last year, which analysed 40,000 mergers and acquisitions over the past four decades, found that three quarters of corporate marriages end in failure.

Those that are most likely to fail, according to a similar Harvard Business Review report, are when a business diversifies its service offering with a related company.

In 2022, WPP announced that it would merge its largest media agency, MediaCom, with its younger digital and performance sibling Essence.

The aim was to combine two complementary but ultimately different businesses to provide a full-service media shop with deep traditional media buying muscle and scale (MediaCom) with performance and digital smarts (Essence).

Globally, MediaCom was about four times the size of Essence in terms of headcount, but in Australia the agencies were of a similar headcount. Today, EssenceMediacom is a 550-plus strong business with offices in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Cairns, managing client billings north of $900 million.

It is the second placed media agency in RECMA’s rankings, behind OMD, and has also notched up the second highest number of industry awards, including B&T’s Media Agency of the Year in 2024.

Almost two years ago, Pippa Berlocher was hired from IPG’s Reprise in Singapore to take the helm of EssenceMediacom and build it from the ground up.

“I describe EssenceMediacom as a 500 person startup,” Berlocher told B&T ahead of the agency’s second Founders Day last Friday.

“When we launched in 2023 our first year was incredibly focused on people. When I was interviewing for the role, I had a slide that said the only way that EssenceMediacom is going to be successful is by winning the hearts and minds of our people.”

The inability to integrate culture is often cited as a reason why mergers and acquisitions collapse.

Well aware of this, Berlocher and GroupM’s brains trust decided that they needed to develop an executive leadership team that combined the best of both agencies previous leadership with a mixture of new, dynamic recruits that had “no baggage and alignment with the past”.

Chief strategy officer Sophie Price, Melbourne lead Carl Coleman and investment chief Nick Thomas were among the old guard to take on senior roles in the new ship. Adding to this is chief product officer Matt Scotton from Initiative APAC and Sydney MD Stevie Douglas-Neal, while more recently Sarah James has joined to succeed Thomas as investment lead.

Other members of the leadership team include: Brisbane MD Susan Lyons; people and culture lead Jen Davis; chief data, tech and analytics officer Poorani Adewole; chief of creative futures Chris Hitchcock; chief planning officer James Graham; and managing partner of tech and transformation Alex Kirk.

“Very quickly we put a line in the sand of there was to be no mention, either in conversation or on slides or documents, of old brands and old agencies,” Berlocher said. “I had very little tolerance for any conversation that was Essence or any conversation that was MediaCom. We are EssenceMediacom.”