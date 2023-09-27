EssenceMediacom Retains Uber’s Gargantuan APAC Media Account

EssenceMediacom has retained Uber’s huge APAC media account — thought to be valued well in excess of $150 million.

Plus, in a huge boost to the business, the entire APAC operation is to be run out of the EssenceMediacom Sydney offices. The APAC region accounts for a quarter of the global business.

EssenceMediacom declined to comment on the story.

Lucinda Barlow and Andy Morley, Uber’s marketing bosses recently had their jobs upgraded. Barlow had been the head of marketing for APAC and added EMEA and Latin America to her workload in June. Morley, meanwhile moved from an Australia and New Zealand-focused role to an APAC role in June.

It seems likely that their new roles were instrumental in EssenceMediacom’s retaining of the account.

The global review of Uber’s media account began in June and saw Omnicom win the global account.

Uber’s creative work is currently handled by Special and it recently revealed the latest iteration of its “Get Almost, Almost Anything” campaign earlier this month.