Uber Eats Launches New “Get Almost, Almost Anything” Campaign Iteration, Via Special

Uber Eats has dropped its latest iteration of its “Get almost, almost anything” campaign via Special and supporting agency village Essence Mediacom, Hello Social and H/Commerce.

The campaign explores the chaos that would ensue if Uber Eats was actually able to deliver anything and reminding Australians that almost, almost anything is actually enough.

The brief was to develop a new, culturally resonant brand campaign to demonstrate you can now get so much more than takeaway food on the app. It builds on the launch campaign featuring Kris and Kendall Jenner, which last year launched the “Get almost, almost anything” positioning.

The new iteration is supported by more than 40 different product-based films, including over 20 OOH as well as social and radio executions – that all highlight items Uber Eats do deliver and don’t deliver.

The hero films feature actors Nicola Coughlan and Tom Felton – trying to order some extremely unusual things from Uber Eats, only to learn the hard way that it’s definitely better that you can’t order them.

Coughlan tries ordering ‘Period Romance’ on the app – and a suitor from a bygone era appears at her door. Sadly the dashing date quickly becomes a disappointment when he proves to have some very outdated views.

Felton tries ordering a magic wand – but in trying to disappear his neighbour’s garbage, he disappears the actual neighbour. Felton is then pursued by police and ends up arrested.

The global duo also play it out in familiar worlds in a series of social spots which further demonstrate the rich array of items available on Uber Eats from retail categories, grocery, alcohol, convenience and of course restaurant cuisine.

The campaign highlights why getting almost, almost anything is actually the perfect amount of anything.

Uber Eats ANZ, brand lead, Channa Goonasekara said: “Being able to partner with two world class actors in Tom and Nicola gave us the opportunity to build on our ‘get anything’ narrative in ways we could have only hoped for at the start of this creative process. This almost cinematic elevation of these spots is the perfect layer on top of our first iteration of the Get almost, almost anything campaign fronted by iconic mother daughter duo Kris and Kendall Jenner.”

Special Aus Uber CD APAC, James Sexton, said: “Uber Eats just being willing to actually highlight what they don’t deliver versus what they do, has let us have a direct conversation about their widely expanded offering in a way that creates simple entertainment and brand cut through.”

Special Australia CDs Max McKeon & Harry Neville Towle said: “If you think about it, you really don’t want literally anything. It can trigger a national manhunt or burden you with time-travelling misogynists. It turns out that maybe almost, almost anything is just the right amount. And the simple Yes, No structure we’re using to point this out across all channels seems to be the perfect way to make the point.”

The ‘Get almost, almost anything’ campaign platform has already been exported globally to Taiwan, the United States and Canada.

CREDITS

CLIENTS: UBER EATS

Senior Director, Head of International Marketing: Lucinda Barlow

Director Of Marketing, APAC: Andy Morley

Head of Marketing, ANZ: David Griffiths

Brand Lead, ANZ: Channa Goonasekara

Brand Marketing Associate: Holly Dover

Brand Marketing Associate: Rebecca Selth

Global Creative Executive Director: Danielle Hawley

Creative Director, APAC: Adam Ledbury

Social Media Lead, ANZ: Joshua Pickstone

Media Lead, APAC: Louisa Chu

Director of Communications, ANZ: Peta Fitzgerald

Senior Manager, Communications ANZ: Nick Vindin

CREATIVE AGENCY: SPECIAL

Founding Partners/CEO : Lindsey Evans & Cade Heyde

Partners/CCO: Julian Schreiber & Tom Martin

Creative Director: James Sexton

Lead Creatives: Max Mckeon & Harry Neville-towle

Creatives: Hannah Mccowatt & Laura Grimshaw, Mark Starmach & Alastair Flack, Simon Gibson & Nils Eberhardt, Noah Regan.

Managing Director: Lauren Portelli

Team Lead: Caity Cowper

Business Director: Claire Emery

Business Manager: Armaity Pavri

Business Manager: Genevieve Bowes

Group Strategy Director: Celia Garforth

Strategy Director: Kellie Box

Head Of Film Production: Sevda Cemo

Executive Producer: Paul Johnston

Integrated Producer: Will Sealey

Head Of Stills: Nick Lilley

Stills Lead Integrated Producer: Sonia Ebrington

Digital Producer: Stacey Szabo

Head Of Design: Adam Shear

Designer: Maggie Webster

Finished Art: Jen Bailey

SPECIAL MADE PRODUCTION

BTS: Jake Ward

Lead Editor Online films: Fraser Kelton

Editor – Online films: Anthony Gibbs

MEDIA AGENCY: ESSENCE MEDIACOM

SOCIAL AGENCY: HELLO SOCIAL

RETAIL: H/COMMERCE

PRODUCTION COMPANY: THE SWEET SHOP – BRAND

Director – Brand: Damien Shatford

Cinematographer: Stefan Duscio

Managing Director: Edward Pontifex

Executive Producer: Greg Fyson

Producer: Allison Lockwood

1st AD: David Lethem

Hair & Make-up: Olivia Simpson

Art Director: Nicki Gardener

Casting Director: Danny Long

Stylist – Nicola Coughlan: Aimee Croysdill

Hair – Nicola Couglan: Gavin Anesbury

Make-up – Nicola Coughlan: Cat Smith

POST PRODUCTION – BRAND:

Post House – ARC EDIT

Executive Producer: Daniel Fry

Post Producer: Jess Ryan

Editor: Luke Haigh

Colourist: Matt Fezz

Flame Operator Lead: Richard Lambert

Flame Operator: Patrick Campbell

PRODUCTION COMPANY STILLS: CHEE PRODUCTIONS – BRAND

Photographer: Christopher Tovo

Managing Director: Tamiko Wafer

Executive Producer: Matt Chee

Retouching: Visual Thing

PRODUCTION COMPANY: THE SWEET SHOP – PRODUCT

Director – Product: Kate Halpin

Cinematographer: Stefan Duscio

Managing Director: Edward Pontifex

Executive Producer: Greg Fyson

Producer: Jane Smith

1st AD: Nikki Long

POST PRODUCTION – PRODUCT:

Post House – ARC EDIT

Executive Producer: Daniel Fry

Post Producer: Jess Ryan

Editor: James Ashbolt

Colourist: Matt Fezz

Flame Operator Lead: Richard Lambert

Flame Operator: Patrick Campbell

PRODUCTION COMPANY STILLS: POOL COLLECTIVE

Photographer: Danny Eastwood

Managing Director: Cameron Gray

Operations Director: Courtney Lewis

Retouching: Cream Studios