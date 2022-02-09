Essence Announces New Leadership Appointments To Bolster Australian Presence
Global data and measurement-driven media agency, Essence, has strengthened its Aussie leadership team, appointing a new managing director for Brisbane and expanding national leadership roles.
Essence will also add local bench strength to advance its mission of making brands more valuable to the world.
Simon Pugh (main photo, right) is returning to Australia and will lead the agency’s Brisbane office as managing director. Pugh is a proven industry leader, with 25 years’ experience in leadership roles across Publicis Groupe, Omnicom and Dentsu in New York, Sydney and San Francisco.
Most recently, he was global client leader for Publicis Groupe, and prior, he led West Coast operations for PHD in the United States.
Pugh brings a global perspective to a uniquely Australian business. His proven track record as a business builder, and an agency pioneer with the ability to lead, promote culture and build relationships amidst rapid change, will ensure that the Brisbane team will continue to innovate and evolve their offering across data, analytics, media strategy and creative.
Pugh said, “I’m excited to be back in Australia to bring clients our world-class capabilities, rooted in data and technology to drive creativity, innovation and marketing transformation.”
Theo Zisoglou (left), former executive director of the Brisbane agency, is taking on an expanded remit as chief media officer.
This is a newly created role that spans planning and investment across Essence in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney. He will remain based in Brisbane.
“Essence is a truly technology-led, product-driven media agency,” said Zisoglou.
“This is an important moment in the agency’s evolution, and I’m excited to take on this leadership position and further strengthen our investment capabilities in Australia.”
Meanwhile, Celia Wright (centre) will take on the newly created role of chief growth officer, driving growth for the agency and clients, while also leading cultural change.
Wright will now collaborate with the agency’s national teams to match agency people and skills with client needs, ensuring that the right capabilities, tools and products are deployed to deliver results for clients.
She will also lead initiatives that support personal and professional growth for Essence people.
Celia has more than 15 years’ experience in the media and marketing industry, during which she has ensured organisational excellence and maximised the performance of teams.
“I’m delighted to be joining Essence and to be working with Pat once again, alongside the new leadership team,” said Wright.
“The opportunity to guide the growth of Essence’s people, operations and product is a thrilling one, and I look forward to helping the team to not only service our excellent range of keystone clients, but also ensuring this agency is equipped for continued success and operates in alignment with our bold vision.”
Essence Australia CEO, Pat Crowley, added, “These three appointments are critical as we shape the new, expanded Essence in Australia, amplify the agency’s pioneering spirit and help clients win in the new economy.
“Simon and Celia bring an injection of exceptional new talent that will complement the skill sets that already sit within the agency. Theo’s passion for the craft of investment makes him perfectly placed to take on this newly created role and play a bigger role in shaping this fundamental discipline in our agency.”
Please login with linkedin to commentessence GroupM Simon Pugh
Latest News
MediaCom Retains $20 Millions Mars Account After Global Review
MediaCom's vending machine offering no new alternatives after retaining the Mars business.
Thrive PR, Cisco, AIIA Launch Tech Academy To Drive Tech Skills In Marcomms
In an industry first, thrive pr + communications, Australasia’s largest independent public relations agency, has announced Thrive Tech Academy – a technology information training program designed for marcomms professionals to advance their knowledge, understanding and ability to communicate in today’s tech-driven world. With the tech sector’s annual contribution to the Australian economy sitting at $1.67 […]
Nike Could Be Snapping Up Peloton & Stocks Are Already Rising
The top thing about an exercise bike, two weeks after becoming bored of it they make an excellent indoor clothes horse.
Foxtel Group And Discovery Inc Pen New Multi-Year Content Deal
Foxtel subscribers can now enjoy Outback Opal Hunters & Dr Pimple Popper. Yes, we use "enjoy" loosely on that last one.
Andrew O’Keefe Set To Have Another Crack At Getting Bail After Spending Over A Week In Prison
With such a deranged, violent state, B&T's surprised Sky News hasn't yet offered Andrew O'Keefe an on-air hosting role.
Electronics Company Logitech Turns Up The Vibes & Enlists Lizzo In Bright New Brand Campaign
This Lizzo ad had the B&T office up and dancing. We've now got three broken desks, broken collarbone & a sprained ankle.
Report: Advertisers Urged To Support First Nations Via Aboriginal Health Television
Often see new industry initiatives and think "wish I'd thought of that"? Create that very thought bubble on this news.
Torrens University Australia Launches Podcast Series, Research That Matters
Content Marketing Agency, Written & Recorded has partnered with global education institution Torrens University Australia to launch a new podcast series, Research that Matters – a podcast about the power of research. Featuring outcome-focused researchers, this series cements the idea that nothing has shaped modern life more than research. In an era of COVID-19 – the great disruption – the […]
Australian Marketing Institute Partners With The UK’s Chartered Institute Of Marketing
Need to brush up on your marketing skills? Well, there's either this news or some ranty Mark Ritson column somewhere.
“On The Piss!” Viewers Left Nauseous After Antiques Roadshow Presenter Mistakenly Drinks Human Urine
If your Nan hasn't phoned to tell you already, Antiques Roadshow hosted a rather disturbing segment over the weekend.
M&C Saatchi Sport And Entertainment Scores New Creative Lead
If you're going to have a slightly-too-close press photo like this one, best to ensure the nose hairs are at their peak.
“Exceeding Expectations!” Omnicom’s Q4s See Global Revenues Grow 9.5%
Work for one of the Omnicom agencies? Have the rest of the afternoon off on these top numbers and say B&T said so.
Even More Events Named For Cannes In Cairns, May 16-18th
Cannes in Cairns' promise is a top speaker line-up, fab networking & Australia's media elite in their budgie smugglers.
Tuesday TV Wrap: Married At First Sight Won Entertainment & Seven Won The Night
With more people now watching MAFS than the news, have we entered the seventh cycle of the 15 signs of Doomsday?
Nunn Media Follows Recent Business Wins With Five New Hires
Nunn Media announces five new recruits, leaving it agonisingly short of an impressive staff pyramid.
Study: 83% Of Aussies Now On Social Media, With Facebook & Instagram The Most Popular Platforms
Some 83% of Aussies are now using social media. The other 17% enjoying the sun on their face & the wind in their hair.
DMARGE Releases Study Tackling The Big Issues For Aussie Men In 2022
Thought this study into Aussie men would reveal more than just sex, sport & beer? Get set for profound disappointment.
NIB Appoints BWM Isobar As Creative Agency & Launches New Brand Platform
Do you often yell, "I get nothing from my health insurance"? Put that chronic neck pain aside with these new NIB ads.
Saatchi & Saatchi Scores Creative Account For FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup
Being tall is terrible for travelling in economy class, however, it's excellent for starring in basketball competitions.
Linktree Announces New Partnerships With Prominent Music Brands & Platforms
Market-leading linking platform, Linktree has today announced its integration with Bandsintown, as well as embeds with Audiomack and SoundCloud, delivering value and functionality across the music vertical. Linktree will continue prioritising fans and artists’ needs, offering key feature updates that enable the discovery of content and a centralised destination for all avenues of monetisation: touring, […]
Tinder Wants Everyone To Date! In New 30 Days, 30 Dates Campaign Via Akcelo
Tinder campaign is spruiking "30 dates in 30 dates"! And if that doesn't give you an itch in the crotch, nothing will.
Calling All Adland! Take Part in B&T & Unruly’s CTV Survey For Your Chance to Win A Bottle Of Veuve Clicquot!
Take the survey & go into the chance to win a bottle of Veuve! Top industry insights combined with a gnawing hangover.
TikTok Star Luke Dunnings Goes Viral For Spoofing Bunnings Ads
Here's some good old-fashioned fun B&T likes to run once in a while. Also saves us doing any real, meaningful work.
CHE Proximity Rebrands To CHEP Network
CHE Proximity announces rebrand to CHEP Network. Both CHEP Funkdafunk or CHEP Electric Boogaloo not considered.
“Over $100K More!” Aussie Tech Workers Are Being Offered Big Bucks To Stay In Their Roles
There's never been a more lucrative time to work in tech. However, you probably will get avoided at dinner parties.
Alexa Reads Scarlett Johansson’s Mind In New Amazon Super Bowl Ad
If anything, Super Bowl ads provide well-needed work for Hollywood actors who haven't starred in a hit for a while.
Fake News Or Free Speech, India’s Social Media Crackdown
Officials from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) have come after US tech giants for their inaction on fake news. As reported by Reuters, Indian officials have held heated discussions with Google, Twitter and Facebook for not proactively removing what they described as fake news on their platforms. I&B officials criticised the companies and […]
How Brands Can Smash Sport’s Glass Ceiling
It was a Barty Party at the Australian Open this year, with Ash Barty becoming the first Aussie to win a grand slam at home in 44 years, writes Kate Rourke, head of creative insights, iStock, APAC. While the win made Barty (Pictured above) hot property in the media, this isn’t the case for most […]
Anti-Woke Video Platform Rumble Tries To Lure Joe Rogan With $100 Million Offer
Joe Rogan has certainly dominated the headlines of late. Considering Australia isn't in short supply of our own nutjobs.
Matthew McConaughey Mocks The Metaverse & Space Travel In Salesforce’s Super Bowl Effort
Salesforce's new Super Bowl effort comes with more messages, jibes and digs than your average messy Tinder break-up.