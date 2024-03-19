Early Bird Ticket Prices For Cannes In Cairns Ending Soon!

Early bird rate tickets for Cannes in Cairns end soon — much sooner than you think!

While the official close of the discount period is 31 March, this is indeed Easter Sunday, meaning that unless you fancy working on the long weekend, you need to have your tickets secured on Thursday 28 March.

So before you swan off, lock those tickets in.

Did you catch the news about some of our top keynotes? From ex-National Basketball Association (NBA) star and Australian professional basketball coach Luc Longley AM, to US-based award-winning inclusive marketing strategist Lola Bakare and Global Chief Marketing Officer of NotCo, Fernando Machado, the list is epic.

Cannes in Cairns, presented by Pinterest, kicks off on Tuesday, 4 June.

Three days of sessions across Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will be spread throughout Cairns Convention Centre and the new Hemingway’s Brewery track, before closing out with the Reef Recovery Day on Friday, 7 June.

There are also the incredible Cairns Extra side events featuring the unprecedented MOOD x Mental Health First Aid Course, the Samsung Ads Sunset Soiree and Advertising by Uber’s Beachfront dinner.

