Introducing Cannes In Cairns’ Newest Content Track At The Stunning Wharf-Side Hemingway’s Brewery

Coca-Cola, Doritos, Uber, Bibigo Dumplings, Wieden + Kennedy, Ogilvy Asia, Special and more will take to the stage at the new (and not so secret) track at Cannes in Cairns, presented by Pinterest, this year.

Perfectly and purposely positioned to maximise the Cannes in Cairns experience, the iconic Hemingway’s Brewery on Cairns Wharf will host three expertly curated afternoons of content from Tuesday 4 to Thursday 6 June.

Kicking off at 1pm each day, and just a stone’s throw (literally, if you have big enough arms) from the event hub in the Cairns Convention Centre, the Hemingway’s track content is open to all ticket holders, with seats based on a first-come-first-served basis.

“Taking inspiration from some of the beachfront sessions you’d perhaps find at Cannes Lions in France, content delivered in the Hemingway’s Brewery track adds a new and unique dynamic to the event,” said Cannes in Cairns Content Director Pippa Chambers.

“By crafting a purpose-built stage and adding theatre-style seating at the heritage-listed venue — and curating specially bespoke content for the waterside view location – we’re confident the new content steam is going to be a hit.”

Led by Venessa Hunt, Cannes in Cairns MC and director of commercial strategy and growth at ARN, Hemingway’s will feature several deep dives exploring the role of creativity and importantly, ‘The Work’.

Case study style content includes sessions such as: ‘Eat my Dust: Doritos Unpacked’ which will see Vandita Pandey, CMO ANZ, Snacks & Beverages PepsiCo; and VaynerMedia’s head of creative and consulting Yash Murthy delivering tasty brain bites on what has made Doritos marketing so successful.

CJ CheilJedang’s head of global brand group, executive vice president, Shawn Park, will be jetting in from South Korea to join Wieden + Kennedy’s APAC president Yosuke Suzuki to unpack its work around the Bibigo dumplings brand.

Uber’s Asia Pacific marketing director Andy Morley will join Special’s head of strategy Celia Garforth for the ‘From Start-up to Mainstream: Exploring Uber’s Brand-Building Journey in APAC’ session.

Also not to be missed, two seasoned and celebrated regional creatives — Adam Ross, senior director, creative strategy ASEAN & South Pacific region, Coca-Cola; and Nikhil Panjwani, regional ECD Ogilvy Asia Pacific — will unpack an APAC campaign, revealing some never before seen intel.

“There’s a brilliant APAC lens on the content featured in The Work and by being in the Hemingway’s track, it’s a great setting to open up to the floor for feedback, questions and ideas,” Chambers added.

In addition, the industry’s Debate Club, in partnership with the IAB, is coming to Cairns with a feisty debate between young guns and the old guard. However, not all will be as it seems as young debaters champion the cause of the old guard, while seasoned industry experts advocate for the young guns.

A university lecturer and ECD will explain why you should ‘Swear in Your F***ing Ads’. A one-time stand-up comedian will explain what facing the crowd taught them about winning pitches and the ‘Balance is Bullshit: Working Parents Need a Village’ spot is also not to be missed.

In the ‘This Industry Is A Waste Of Space’ spot, two big network misfits, including creative leader Cam Blackley, beg you to join the rebellion against wasted opportunity. This session will give an insider’s perspective with enough home truths and standout inspiration to give your next campaign the best chance of genuinely earning its place in culture.

The list of great content goes on, with world-first research from The Growth Distillery that’s set to blow the minds of even the most experienced marketers and agency leaders. Guests should also prepare to have their traditional frames of reference shattered as one of only two global sensory illusionists takes to the stage in Hemingway’s.

If all that wasn’t enough to wet your whistle, the Playground XYZ x GumGum Happy Hour at Hemingway’s that kicks off straight after the content should also do the job.