Cannes In Cairns Reveals Unprecedented MOOD x Mental Health First Aid Course

New for 2024, Cannes in Cairns is thrilled to reveal the MOOD x Mental Health First Aid Course.

The paid-for short course is accredited by national non-profit organisation Mental Health First Aid Australia and will see participants become Standard Mental Health First Aiders during their CiC experience.

The course will be led by Chloe Hooper, founder of Bare Feat, in partnership with MOOD, the course includes five hours of face-to-face teaching, spread out across two sessions within the Cairns Convention Centre.

“Often these events are fuelled with socialising and networking, and I am really proud of the Cannes in Cairns team for going above and beyond the entertainment and looking holistically to ensure people’s wellbeing is at the forefront,” Hooper said.

In fact, Cannes in Cairns is aiming to set a record for the most staff given mental health first aid training at a single event.

“It’s a bold move for Cannes in Cairns to aim to set the record, all in the name of youth mental health programs being delivered in partnership with MOOD”.

That’s not all, however. Also debuting in 2024 is the Australian Association of National Advertisers (AANA) Walking Group and early-rise yoga sessions.

