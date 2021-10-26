Donald Trump Is Apparently Attempting To Trademark ‘Truthing’, ‘Follow The Truth’ and ‘Retruth’
Former US President Donald Trump has attempted to trademark a number of words for his new media platform, ‘Truth Social’.
The phrases include ‘truthing’ and ‘retruther’ as well as the site’s tagline ‘follow the truth’.
According to UK publisher The Independent, the trademark applications were filed to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office by Holly Collins, a Florida-based attorney.
It is unclear what, exactly, the word ‘retruth’ actually means, given that it does not appear to be listed in any dictionaries.
Lexico has defined ‘truthing’ as: “the action of speaking or acting in accordance with the truth”.
As B&T previously reported, the app can be pre-ordered on the app store, and so far appears to have a similar layout to Twitter.
Tech writer for the Daily Dot, Mikael Thalen, Tweeted that he had been able to gain access to the site and set up the handle @donaldtrump.
Was just able to setup an account using the handle @donaldtrump on 'Truth Social,' former President Donald Trump's new social media website.
Although the site is not officially open, a URL was discovered allowing users to sign up anyway. pic.twitter.com/MRMQzjNhma
— Mikael Thalen (@MikaelThalen) October 21, 2021
In a statement, Trump, who is named as chairman of the Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) said, “I created TRUTH Social and TMTG to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech. We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favourite American President has been silenced.”
“I am excited to send out my first TRUTH on TRUTH social very soon.”
Trump Media and Technology Group is merging with Digital World Acquisition Corporation to launch the social media platform.
According to the TMTG website, “TMTG will fight for the First Amendment protections and freedoms of all Americans, protect democracy, and defend capitalism.”
Shore News Network reported that the share price of the Digital World Acquisition Corporation saw its share price rise 1,657 per cent two days after its launch to a share price of US$175.
It then reportedly decreased over the course of the day back to roughly US$90.
After the January 6 insurgence, where pro-Trump mobs stormed the US Capitol, Trump was banned by Facebook and Twitter.
Please login with linkedin to commentdonald trump Social Media TMTG
Latest News
How To Market Your Business In The Digi-Physical New Normal World
In this guest post, Pin Payments senior marketing manager Yasinta Widjojo (main photo) says COVID has transformed marketing into this digital/physical space. Here’s her top tips to help your brand play successfully in it… There’s no doubt that marketing and advertising has changed dramatically in the last 10 years, alongside advancements of technology and the […]
BBC Global News Unveils Its Very Own Online Travel Marketplace In Australia & NZ
BBC Global News has announced the launch of a new consumer travel marketplace that enables its audiences to discover, plan and book flights, hotels and experiences. Initially launching in Australia and New Zealand, Discover Beyond draws on the editorial inspiration of BBC Travel, the global features site of BBC.com and powered by TRAVLR’s technology, to […]
Second By A Hair! Olympic Champion Kyle Chalmers Launches Campaign For Wahl As New Brand Partner
Is your yeti-like body hair causing unwanted drag in the pool? Here's some top grooming tips from an Olympic champ.
King Kyle Is Campaigning For An Order Of Australia!
Kyle Sandilands apparently in line for an Order of Australia and not just for having sex with women 30 years his junior.
Facebook Q3 Numbers Are In, And The Zuck Is Promising A $10 Billion Metaverse Investment
Facebook delivers okayish Q3s, as Mark warns Priscilla she may have to wait on much touted bathroom reno.
Melbourne Ad Appears Offering $1500 Prosthetic Arms To Delusional Anti-Vaxxers
These plastic arms are aimed at anti-vaxxers. Can also be used to enhance karate moves or finger gestures while driving.
“My Job Is To Challenge The Status Quo!” Michael Leunig Kicks Off After The Age Rejects Anti-Vax Content
Already missing Michael Leunig's cartoons? Well, gin can equally have you feeling depressed and maudlin about life.
Independent Media Agencies Of Australia Hits 100 Member Milestone
Independent Media Agencies hits 100 member mark. Immediately calls in the Patties mini pies & sausage rolls party pack.
Love Island & Tinder Teamed Up To Recruit New Contestant Nicolas Love
As a disclaimer, most men on Tinder don't look like this. Not even mentioning the commitment and the mother issues.
Monday TV Wrap: Australian Story 25th Birthday Revisits Iconic Episode
Who hasn't shed a tear through 25 years of Australian Story? You've probably had a little belch & a possible fart too.
Kmart Launches Holiday Campaign “All Kinds Of Christmas” Via DDB Melbourne
If you inhale deep enough, you can almost smell the cheap Chinese plastic in this rather cheery festive work for Kmart.
“The Veggies Are Better…!” Burger King Launches First 100% Vegan Restaurant
Apparently people are having trouble distinguishing between Burger King's meat & veggie patties. Even more so if pissed.
Google Launches Campaign Supporting Aussie Small Businesses, Via Emotive
In the last year, Google has helped 1.3 million Aussie small businesses to connect with customers, digitize and grow. But Google’s impact doesn’t stop with those 1.3 million Australian businesses, it starts with them. When Google helps small businesses grow, their people grow too.
Affinity Study Reveals Big-Name Brands Were Winners During Lockdown
Many well-known brands responded well to the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to consumers, a new survey released today by independent digital agency AFFINITY today reveals.
Cruise Through The Peak Season With The Ultimate Guide To World-Class Shipping
Don't be fooled by this headline! It's about parcel delivery, NOT an 18-day Pacific islands cruise on the Fairstar.
NSW Rural Fire Service Warns Community To “Live Bush Fire Ready”, Via Wunderman Thompson
Bushfire season is nearly upon us and, rest assured, ScoMo has NOT booked his annual family vacation to Hawaii.
SCA Chief Marketing Officer Nikki Clarkson Named On 2021 CMO50
SCA chief marketing officer Nikki Clarkson has been recognised as one of the top 50 marketers in Australia on the prestigious 2021 CMO50 list for the second consecutive year. Clarkson is also the only media industry executive to be recognised as one of the nation’s best marketers. Now in its seventh year, CMO50 recognises Australia’s […]
Kids Online Safety Site TotallyAwesome Appoints Alfie Leitao As CTO
Alfred (Alfie) Leitao has been appointed chief technology officer of TotallyAwesome, a leading digital-engagement company helping brands safely interact with kids, teens and their parents on the internet. Leitao will join the business’ senior leadership team and will be based in Sydney. “Our engagement with brands wanting to appropriately connect with kids and teens is […]
Carat & UNICEF Australia Unveil Global Vax Initiative “Give The World A Shot” Campaign
Here's a top initiative from Carat & UNICEF. But then again, they're a goodly bunch those UNICEF folk, aren't they?
Katy Perry’s Festive Spot For Gap Is The Cheesy, Pop Fun You Need In Your Life
Does your office have a strict dance-free code? Well, a trip to HR is on the cards with this bottom shaker from Gap.
MyDeal Breaks Out Devo’s Classic ‘Whip It’ In Funky New Brand Work From 72AndSunny
This MyDeal ad is the most fun you'll have buying utterly pointless shit you know, in your heart, you don't really need.
GroupM Partners With Hogarth To Launch A Global Addressable Content Practice
GroupM and Hogarth launch an Addressable Content Practice they appear to be calling an Addressable Content Practice.
Four Barriers To Overcome For Disruptive Innovation
Here's four pro tips to overcome disruption innovation. It's so good, you'd wished there'd been a fifth.
Repco Unveils “Bringin’ The Bathurst” Campaign Via Thinkerbell
Bring our your inner revhead with these Repco spots. Unless your inner revhead turns out to be a dose of gastric reflux.
Indie Agency SPEED Strengthens Leadership Team
Having double in size during 2021, SPEED has appointed Kaylene Tunney and Steph Marshall to their leadership team
Gulf Western Oil Launches “Go The Distance” Campaign Via The Monkeys
Not only do The Monkeys have fossil fuel clients, it's got meat clients, too. Still, hasn't impacted its cool cachet.
The Zoo Republic & Sanitarium Change The Game With Their Latest Weet-Bix Prize-Bowl AR Promotion
Sanitarium Australia and The Zoo Republic have teamed up to develop and launch a new and exciting cricket promotion, to be found on Weet-Bix packs across the nation. Building on Weet-Bix’s affiliation with cricket superstars Ellyse Perry and Marnus Labuschagne, the promotion features AR technology to bring the cricket pitch to the breakfast table.
Boomtown Prepares To Welcome 4.7 Million City Citizens To Regional Australia This Summer
B&T loves the regionals in summer. That said, we don't like the sweaty drives & snaking traffic jams to said regionals.
Violet Crumble Caramel Milk Splashes Onto Shelves
Violet Crumble Caramel Milk has arrived and it's a testimony to food technologists & artificial sweetening everywhere.
Post-it Brand And Dig Launch Campaign To Bring Back Collaboration & Creativity
Whenever B&T's having a brainstorm, we reach for the Post-It Notes. Or, the beer coaster, which is typically closer.