Donald Trump Is Apparently Attempting To Trademark ‘Truthing’, ‘Follow The Truth’ and ‘Retruth’

Former US President Donald Trump has attempted to trademark a number of words for his new media platform, ‘Truth Social’.

The phrases include ‘truthing’ and ‘retruther’ as well as the site’s tagline ‘follow the truth’.

According to UK publisher The Independent, the trademark applications were filed to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office by Holly Collins, a Florida-based attorney.

It is unclear what, exactly, the word ‘retruth’ actually means, given that it does not appear to be listed in any dictionaries.

Lexico has defined ‘truthing’ as: “the action of speaking or acting in accordance with the truth”.

As B&T previously reported, the app can be pre-ordered on the app store, and so far appears to have a similar layout to Twitter.

Tech writer for the Daily Dot, Mikael Thalen, Tweeted that he had been able to gain access to the site and set up the handle @donaldtrump.

Was just able to setup an account using the handle @donaldtrump on 'Truth Social,' former President Donald Trump's new social media website. Although the site is not officially open, a URL was discovered allowing users to sign up anyway. — Mikael Thalen (@MikaelThalen) October 21, 2021

In a statement, Trump, who is named as chairman of the Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) said, “I created TRUTH Social and TMTG to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech. We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favourite American President has been silenced.”

“I am excited to send out my first TRUTH on TRUTH social very soon.”

Trump Media and Technology Group is merging with Digital World Acquisition Corporation to launch the social media platform.

According to the TMTG website, “TMTG will fight for the First Amendment protections and freedoms of all Americans, protect democracy, and defend capitalism.”

Shore News Network reported that the share price of the Digital World Acquisition Corporation saw its share price rise 1,657 per cent two days after its launch to a share price of US$175.

It then reportedly decreased over the course of the day back to roughly US$90.

After the January 6 insurgence, where pro-Trump mobs stormed the US Capitol, Trump was banned by Facebook and Twitter.