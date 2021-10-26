Donald Trump Is Apparently Attempting To Trademark ‘Truthing’, ‘Follow The Truth’ and ‘Retruth’

Donald Trump Is Apparently Attempting To Trademark ‘Truthing’, ‘Follow The Truth’ and ‘Retruth’
Kathleen Farmilo
By Kathleen Farmilo
SHARE
THIS



Former US President Donald Trump has attempted to trademark a number of words for his new media platform, ‘Truth Social’.

The phrases include ‘truthing’ and ‘retruther’ as well as the site’s tagline ‘follow the truth’.

According to UK publisher The Independent, the trademark applications were filed to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office by Holly Collins, a Florida-based attorney.

It is unclear what, exactly, the word ‘retruth’ actually means, given that it does not appear to be listed in any dictionaries.

Lexico has defined ‘truthing’ as: “the action of speaking or acting in accordance with the truth”.

As B&T previously reported, the app can be pre-ordered on the app store, and so far appears to have a similar layout to Twitter.

Tech writer for the Daily Dot, Mikael Thalen, Tweeted that he had been able to gain access to the site and set up the handle @donaldtrump.

In a statement, Trump, who is named as chairman of the Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) said, “I created TRUTH Social and TMTG to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech. We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favourite American President has been silenced.”

“I am excited to send out my first TRUTH on TRUTH social very soon.”

Trump Media and Technology Group is merging with Digital World Acquisition Corporation to launch the social media platform.

According to the TMTG website, “TMTG will fight for the First Amendment protections and freedoms of all Americans, protect democracy, and defend capitalism.”

Shore News Network reported that the share price of the Digital World Acquisition Corporation saw its share price rise 1,657 per cent two days after its launch to a share price of US$175.

It then reportedly decreased over the course of the day back to roughly US$90.

After the January 6 insurgence, where pro-Trump mobs stormed the US Capitol, Trump was banned by Facebook and Twitter.

Please login with linkedin to comment

donald trump Social Media TMTG

Latest News

How To Market Your Business In The Digi-Physical New Normal World
  • Opinion
  • Technology

How To Market Your Business In The Digi-Physical New Normal World

In this guest post, Pin Payments senior marketing manager Yasinta Widjojo (main photo) says COVID has transformed marketing into this digital/physical space. Here’s her top tips to help your brand play successfully in it… There’s no doubt that marketing and advertising has changed dramatically in the last 10 years, alongside advancements of technology and the […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
BBC Global News Unveils Its Very Own Online Travel Marketplace In Australia & NZ
  • Media
  • Technology

BBC Global News Unveils Its Very Own Online Travel Marketplace In Australia & NZ

BBC Global News has announced the launch of a new consumer travel marketplace that enables its audiences to discover, plan and book flights, hotels and experiences. Initially launching in Australia and New Zealand, Discover Beyond draws on the editorial inspiration of BBC Travel, the global features site of BBC.com and powered by TRAVLR’s technology, to […]

Google Launches Campaign Supporting Aussie Small Businesses, Via Emotive
  • Campaigns

Google Launches Campaign Supporting Aussie Small Businesses, Via Emotive

In the last year, Google has helped 1.3 million Aussie small businesses to connect with customers, digitize and grow. But Google’s impact doesn’t stop with those 1.3 million Australian businesses, it starts with them. When Google helps small businesses grow, their people grow too.

SCA Chief Marketing Officer Nikki Clarkson Named On 2021 CMO50
  • Media

SCA Chief Marketing Officer Nikki Clarkson Named On 2021 CMO50

SCA chief marketing officer Nikki Clarkson has been recognised as one of the top 50 marketers in Australia on the prestigious 2021 CMO50 list for the second consecutive year. Clarkson is also the only media industry executive to be recognised as one of the nation’s best marketers. Now in its seventh year, CMO50 recognises Australia’s […]

Kids Online Safety Site TotallyAwesome Appoints Alfie Leitao As CTO
  • Technology

Kids Online Safety Site TotallyAwesome Appoints Alfie Leitao As CTO

Alfred (Alfie) Leitao has been appointed chief technology officer of TotallyAwesome, a leading digital-engagement company helping brands safely interact with kids, teens and their parents on the internet. Leitao will join the business’ senior leadership team and will be based in Sydney. “Our engagement with brands wanting to appropriately connect with kids and teens is […]

The Zoo Republic & Sanitarium Change The Game With Their Latest Weet-Bix Prize-Bowl AR Promotion
  • Advertising
  • Marketing

The Zoo Republic & Sanitarium Change The Game With Their Latest Weet-Bix Prize-Bowl AR Promotion

Sanitarium Australia and The Zoo Republic have teamed up to develop and launch a new and exciting cricket promotion, to be found on Weet-Bix packs across the nation. Building on Weet-Bix’s affiliation with cricket superstars Ellyse Perry and Marnus Labuschagne, the promotion features AR technology to bring the cricket pitch to the breakfast table.