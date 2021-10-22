Donald Trump Set To Launch His Own Social Media Platform TRUTH Social

Donald Trump Set To Launch His Own Social Media Platform TRUTH Social
Mary Madigan
Mary Madigan
After being banned from both Facebook and Twitter, Donald Trump has announced he will be launching his own social media platform, somewhat ironically titled TRUTH Social, next year.

Assumedly, TRUTH Social will be a platform where he can freely spout his views. The platform also has the tagline ‘follow the truth’.

You can pre-order the app now via the App Store now and from the screenshots, it seems to have a very similar layout to Twitter. Assumedly Trump will be serving up the kind of content that made him so famous on social media – perhaps he’ll even weigh in on Kristen Stewart’s relationship status again, though assumedly he’ll stick to politics. 

In typical Trump style, the social media platform is capitalised – if you remember his tweets, he loved to capitalise, often while offering his own very unique take on politics.

According to The Guardian, the former president of the United States and former host of The Apprentice, said: “I created TRUTH Social and TMTG to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech.

“We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favourite American President has been silenced. This is unacceptable.”

Infamously Trump was banned from both social media networks after the US Capitol insurrection, which saw a group of far-right, pro-Trump protestors storm the Capitol to protest Trump’s loss in the 2020 election.

Beforehand, Trump had been frequently disputing the election results via social media, and afterwards, Forbes, reported he referred to the rioters as “very special.”

Mark Zuckerberg released a statement on Facebook, after he banned Trump, “We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great. Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely.”

However, not even the powerful Zuckerberg can keep Trump away from social media, at least not forever.  I suppose Trump is hoping the old saying, if you build it they will come, will be true in the case of TRUTH social. 

