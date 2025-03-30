MediaNewsletter

Domain Board Approves CoStar’s Improved Bid

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
1 Min Read

The US real estate platform will now begin due diligence on the deal after Domain’s board endorsed an improved and final offer for the company.

On Friday, CoStar tabled a new bid to takeover Domain that valued the Australian marketplace business at $2.8 billion, which amounts to $4.43 per share. Last week Domain informed investors of its intention to allow CoStar access to carry out due diligence.

CoStar now has a four week exclusivity period, which can be extended by a further two weeks, to run the rule over the Domain Group and its finances.

Nine, which owns a 60 per cent stake in Domain as the controlling shareholder, has backed the CoStar offer.

Domain sits within Nine’s ‘marketplace’ division that is led by chief digital officer Alex Parsons.

If the sale completes, it would represent a bumper $1.4 billion pay day for Nine, which had been considering what to do with its stake in Domain as the listings business has struggled to grow at a similar rate to its main rival REA Group in recent years.

Related posts:

  1. Nine Data Breach Exposes Thousands But Credit Card Details Unaffected
  2. TV Ratings (25/3/25): MAFS’ Jamie Takes Chance To Meet Other Potential Match Only To Be Stood Up By Date, With Husband Dave Surprisingly Supportive
  3. TV Ratings (26/3/2025): MAFS’ Death Throes Does The Business For Nine
  4. TV Ratings (27/3/2025): 1.7M Tune In To Watch Essendon’s First Win Of The Season As Ben McKay Cops It From Own Fans
TAGGED: , ,
Arvind Hickman
By Arvind Hickman
Follow:
Arvind writes about anything to do with media, advertising and stuff. He is the former media editor of Campaign in London and has worked across several trade titles closer to home. Earlier in his career, Arvind covered business, crime, politics and sport. When he isn’t grilling media types, Arvind is a keen photographer, cook, traveller, podcast tragic and sports fanatic (in particular Liverpool FC). During his heyday as an athlete, Arvind captained the Epping Heights PS Tunnel Ball team and was widely feared on the star jumping circuit.

Latest News

Qantas Signs Partnership Agreement With Cricket Australia, Becoming Overseas Tour Partner Of Men & Women’s Teams
Child & Family Services Org Berry Street Launches Affecting ‘When I Grow Up’ Campaign Via Young Folks
Foxtel Stuffs Stars Onto Rollercoaster To Spruik Max Tie-In Via In-House BALBOA Agency
TV Ratings (30/3/25): MAFS Viewers Frustrated After Awhina Backflips On Decision To Leave Adrian
Register Lost your password?