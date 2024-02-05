Digitas Nabs Davy Rennie From Tribal DDB

Publicis Groupe ANZ has announced the appointment of Davy Rennie (lead image) as CEO of digital agency, Digitas Australia, and digital commerce company, Balance.

With more than 20 years’ experience in digital transformation, product innovation, CRM and experience design, Rennie will continue to strengthen the market-leading digital businesses; developing innovative digital solutions for clients that harnesses creativity, technology and connection.

“Davy’s portfolio of work across a broad range of advertiser categories has seen him develop user experiences that help brands spark strong connections with their audiences. His passion for technology and design, and commitment to inspiring teams to adapt to emerging technologies will ensure that Digitas and Balance remain at the forefront of shaping the future of digital experience. As experts in e-commerce, he will lead the Balance team, focused on simplifying complex digital commerce systems with intuitive design, smart technology and progressive shopping solutions,” said Michael Rebelo, CEO of Publicis Groupe ANZ.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be joining Publicis Groupe and leading both Digitas and Balance into the experience era. Both organisations have continued to create effective customer experiences, driving genuine growth and nurturing rich cultures and creative excellence. I’m also excited about the opportunity to work with the agency businesses and talented teams across the entire Groupe,” said Rennie.

Rennie joins the Groupe after more than six years as national managing director of digital agency Tribal DDB. He was also previously at Deloitte Digital as Customer Experience Strategy and Design Director.

Rennie will commence in his new position in March, with current Digitas CEO Adrian Farouk departing the business after 11 years. Meanwhile, James Horne has departed as CEO following his earn-out. Horne co-founded Balance 16 years ago, with the company acquired by Publicis Groupe in 2021.

“I’d like to thank Adrian for his dedication over the years bringing together the talented digital team at Digitas, who continue to deliver impactful and creative solutions to our clients. I’d also like to thank James for his important role in building a digital commerce company that continues to drive growth through digital-led innovation for some of Asia Pacific’s top brands, government agencies and educational institutions,” Rebelo said.