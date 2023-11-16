Circuit By Cashrewards Can Take Your Brand From Awareness To Action In A Single Swoop

Advertising is all about reaching the right person, at the right time, with the right message.

But today’s consumers are smarter than ever, being more discerning when researching and buying products, as well as delaying purchases until particular buying periods — such as Cyber Weekend — to save the most money and stock up on presents. What’s more, consumers are aware of more brands, products and information than ever, giving them more to consider when making a purchase.

But while the cost-of-living crisis is making consumers think harder about their buying decisions, consumers are flocking to shopping tools such as Cashrewards and are actually increasing their spending. More than four in five Aussie consumers said that they were likely or extremely likely to use Cashrewards as prices increase.

However, Circuit by Cashrewards is changing the game for marketers. Shoppers using Cashrewards are actively looking to buy products and are ready to snap up a deal, giving any brand a chance to boost sales.

Incredible Insights & Captivating Creative

The chances are that you use Cashrewards. If you don’t, you almost certainly know someone who does — the shopping platform has more than two million members and works with over 2,000 brand partners across Australia from the likes of Chemist Warehouse and PetBarn to Samsung and Apple, Myer, Amazon and The Iconic.

With brand partners across 20 different categories, Circuit has an unbelievable depth of customer insights. Its members are real Australian consumers who are ready to shop. Nicole Bardsley, Cashrewards’ CMO, explained to B&T that this data is a huge opportunity for marketers.

“We provide one of the most holistic views in the market”, Bardsley said. “Our customers engage with our platform across a wide array of brands and categories right when they’re primed and ready to shop.

“This all-encompassing view unlocks richer insights and behavioural patterns to increase effectiveness and drive better ‘top to bottom’ funnel performance for our advertising partners”.

Circuit also offers rich insights and opportunities to meet shoppers across the entire marketing funnel. For example, if you’re a fitness brand Circuit can give you cross-category placements to reach customers who have just bought a running watch. Alternatively, you can reach customers who are searching specifically for workout clothing already.

These customers are unlikely to be window shoppers and are not going to be put off by an advert appearing alongside products that they are considering.

What’s more, brands can engage Cashreward’s in-house creative team or use their existing creative assets to drive awareness, intent and conversion.

Assets can be deployed across the most-visited pages on the Cashrewards app and website, from top-of-page Homepage Hero placements to smaller, interactive Featured Tiles and High Impact interstitial Banners.

Similarly, sticky banners can be deployed along the bottom of the app or website. These placements can give brands exposure to huge numbers of potential customers.

Circuit’s Brand Highlight Pages also provide marketers with the chance to communicate their value proposition and connect with customers through longer-form content, fostering awareness and consideration. You can hero particular products and inspire with recipes, gift guides and fashion recommendations, for example.

Pop-ups and search placements can help brands stand out from your competitors and drive action, while EDMs can put your brand front and centre in consumers’ inboxes.

“Our placements are designed to create and nurture intent. Advertisers can either engage our in-house creative team (which is a unique service that we offer), or they can feature their existing creative across Circuit placements, delivering a seamless integration into the Cashrewards ecosystem”, added Bardlsey.

Growing & Established Brands

Circuit offers the chance for brands of all sizes to connect with customers. Traditionally, emerging Fashion, Beauty, Food and Grocery brands found it challenging to win customers’ attention in the wider market.

However, with Circuit, brands can appear to consumers ahead of their competitors. What’s more, by appearing on the Cashrewards app or website, brands are able to leverage Cashrewards brand equity and member trust. This brand equity is no joke, either. Cashrewards is Australia’s favourite cashback programme — rated 4.9 out of five stars on Trustpilot with almost 3,000 five-star reviews — for a reason.

“Emerging brands now have the opportunity to focus on boosting visibility and increasing brand awareness with a highly engaged ready-to-shop audience. It’s great to note we have had a high adoption rate with growing brands since our launch”, said Bardsley.

For larger brands, the opportunity should be no less enticing. Across categories such as Tech, Retail, Liquor, Health and Pharmacy, Pet Care and FMCG, established brands can achieve more complex marketing goals with Circuit by Cashrewards.

For example, retailers can use Circuit to entice customers to sign up for loyalty programs driving customer stickiness or make them aware of new product launches. Brands can also use Circuit’s new targeting capabilities to put themselves and their products in front of the right consumer, at exactly the right boosting awareness and intention to buy.

Established brands can really gain a competitive edge by utilising Circuit alongside our Cashback proposition to turn curiosity and intent into purchases, to build genuine connections and lasting loyalty with our shoppers.

Using data from Circuit, brands have the opportunity to make their ads smarter, more efficient and more effective at every single stage of the marketing funnel.

If you’re not already, now is the second-best time to start using Circuit by Cashrewards. The best time, of course, was yesterday.