Chris Howatson On Creativity’s Transformative Power For Brands

Chris Howatson, founder and CEO of Howatson+Company, sat down with B&T ahead of the Cairns Crocodiles Awards to discuss the value that creativity can bring to brands from around the Asia-Pacific region.

Pointing to his eponymous agency’s work with Telstra-owned budget telco Belong, Howatson said that his favourite piece of work from the last year was its repositioning – turning it from a “value” telco to a “values” telco. Though, he did stress it was like picking a “favourite child.”

Howatson is no stranger to awards, with his agency picking up the Independent Agency – More Than 50 Employees gong at this year’s B&T Awards. In 2022, the agency took home a remarkable number of B&T Awards, including the Emerging Agency, Advertising Agency and Grand Prix, meaning there are few better placed to talk about the importance of awards for attracting market-leading talent and picking up the odd client or two.

Moving on, Howatson told B&T about the campaign he wished that he’d made. Speaking in glowing terms “The Last da Vinci,” produced by Droga5 for auction house Christie’s, Howatson hailed the campaign’s ability to connect with a broader range of people than traditional art buyers – attracting more attention for the painting and Christie’s (and driving a higher auction price).

