System1 & Navigare Join Cairns Crocodiles Awards As Jury Special Advisory Group

The Cairns Crocodiles Awards has revealed three remarkable marketing experts to serve as the Special Advisory Council to the inaugural Awards’ star-studded list of judges.

Lead image L-R: David Hovenden, CEO, The Misfits Media Company; Rahul Mathew, CCO, DDB Mudra Group; Kat Gomez-Limchoc, ECD, Black Pencil Manila, Leo Burnett Group Manila.

With entries closing in a matter of days, the Special Advisory Council will be helping guide the judges and bringing an extra level of rigour to proceedings.

Joining the Special Advisory Council are:

  • Andrew Tindall, global partnerships director, System1
  • Robert Brittain, former Nielsen, Mondelēz and ANZ marketer turned independent marketing consultant
  • Jeff Estok, managing partner, Navigare.

The trio will be joining 20 judges for the Cairns Crocodiles Awards. The first tranche of 10 judges are listed below:

  • Ally Doube, head of marketing, Uber Japan
  • Anneliese Douglass, director marketing and communications, AUNZ, Nestlé
  • Anny Havercroft, head of global business marketing, South East Asia, TikTok
  • Genelle Sharples, COE lead, media sponsorship awards, Telstra
  • Joe Lunn, APAC head of media, Uber
  • Naysla Edwards, vice president, brand, marketing and member experience, AMEX
  • Rapthi Thanapalasingam, head of mass brands and content, SunCorp
  • Shilangi Mukherj, head of marketing, APAC, Amazon
  • Stephanie Mills, director of sales, marketing and content, Hoyts
  • Yash Gandi, head of marketing, Baiada Poultry.

CAIRNS CROCODILES AWARDS CATEGORIES

The Cairns Crocodiles Awards feature 30 categories spanning every aspect of creativity from medium to craft and industry vertical. The first Awards show will be held at the Cairns Convention Centre in Queensland on 6 June 2024, at the culmination of Cannes in Cairns.

Audio CraftHealthcareAutomotive Campaign
Branded Content and EntertainmentIntegratedB2B Campaign
Creative CommerceMediaBeauty and Wellness Campaign
Data-Driven CreativityMusicFMCG (Household/Home Products and Services) Campaign
DesignOut of HomeFood and Beverage Campaign
Digital CraftPRIT/Telco Campaign
DirectPrint and PublishingMedia/Entertainment Campaign
Experiential and ActivationRadio and AudioRetail Campaign
FilmSocial and InfluencerTravel/Leisure Campaign
Film CraftStrategy and EffectivenessChanging the World Campaign

CAIRNS CROCODILES AWARDS KEY DATES

  • 23 February 2024 — On Time Entries Close
  • 1 March 2024 — Late Entries Close
  • 11 March-15 April 2024 — Online Judging
  • 18 April 2024 — Shortlist Announced
  • 3 June 2024 — Live Judging at the Cairns Convention Centre
  • 6 June 2024 — Awards Night at the Cairns Convention Centre

Cairns Crocodiles Awards

