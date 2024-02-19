System1 & Navigare Join Cairns Crocodiles Awards As Jury Special Advisory Group

The Cairns Crocodiles Awards has revealed three remarkable marketing experts to serve as the Special Advisory Council to the inaugural Awards’ star-studded list of judges.

Lead image L-R: David Hovenden, CEO, The Misfits Media Company; Rahul Mathew, CCO, DDB Mudra Group; Kat Gomez-Limchoc, ECD, Black Pencil Manila, Leo Burnett Group Manila.

With entries closing in a matter of days, the Special Advisory Council will be helping guide the judges and bringing an extra level of rigour to proceedings.

Joining the Special Advisory Council are:

Andrew Tindall, global partnerships director, System1

Robert Brittain, former Nielsen, Mondelēz and ANZ marketer turned independent marketing consultant

Jeff Estok, managing partner, Navigare.

The trio will be joining 20 judges for the Cairns Crocodiles Awards. The first tranche of 10 judges are listed below:

Ally Doube, head of marketing, Uber Japan

Anneliese Douglass, director marketing and communications, AUNZ, Nestlé

Anny Havercroft, head of global business marketing, South East Asia, TikTok

Genelle Sharples, COE lead, media sponsorship awards, Telstra

Joe Lunn, APAC head of media, Uber

Naysla Edwards, vice president, brand, marketing and member experience, AMEX

Rapthi Thanapalasingam, head of mass brands and content, SunCorp

Shilangi Mukherj, head of marketing, APAC, Amazon

Stephanie Mills, director of sales, marketing and content, Hoyts

Yash Gandi, head of marketing, Baiada Poultry.

CAIRNS CROCODILES AWARDS CATEGORIES

The Cairns Crocodiles Awards feature 30 categories spanning every aspect of creativity from medium to craft and industry vertical. The first Awards show will be held at the Cairns Convention Centre in Queensland on 6 June 2024, at the culmination of Cannes in Cairns.

Audio Craft Healthcare Automotive Campaign Branded Content and Entertainment Integrated B2B Campaign Creative Commerce Media Beauty and Wellness Campaign Data-Driven Creativity Music FMCG (Household/Home Products and Services) Campaign Design Out of Home Food and Beverage Campaign Digital Craft PR IT/Telco Campaign Direct Print and Publishing Media/Entertainment Campaign Experiential and Activation Radio and Audio Retail Campaign Film Social and Influencer Travel/Leisure Campaign Film Craft Strategy and Effectiveness Changing the World Campaign

CAIRNS CROCODILES AWARDS KEY DATES

23 February 2024 — On Time Entries Close

1 March 2024 — Late Entries Close

11 March-15 April 2024 — Online Judging

18 April 2024 — Shortlist Announced

3 June 2024 — Live Judging at the Cairns Convention Centre

6 June 2024 — Awards Night at the Cairns Convention Centre

