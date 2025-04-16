AdvertisingNewsletter

Chery Pitches Creative Account

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
1 Min Read

Chery has begun a creative agency review. Chery, one of China’s largest automotive manufacturers, relaunched in Australia in 2023 after first entering the market for a few years in 2010.

Chello is Chery’s current creative creative agency. A Chery spokesperson confirmed to B&T that a creative review had begun.

M&C Saatchi handles creative for Chery’s sister brand Jaecoo and is not impacted by the review.

Jaecoo, a sister brand of Chery that makes SUVs, works with M&C Saatchi, who has helped launch the brand in Australia.

M&C Saatchi has not been involved in the Chery pitch and is focused on launching the Jaecoo J7 to market in May.

UM is Chery’s media agency and Ogilvy has worked as its digital agency of record.

Related posts:

  1. ‘Show Us Your Boomtown’: Top Industry Executives Share Their Favourite Easter Regional Breaks
  2. Selling Style: Inside David Jones’ High-End Retail Media Offering
  3. Publicis Grows Q1 Revenue by 9.4%
  4. Introducing Refinery Room: The Media Consultancy With Mission To Work Itself Out Of A Job
TAGGED:
Arvind Hickman
By Arvind Hickman
Follow:
Arvind writes about anything to do with media, advertising and stuff. He is the former media editor of Campaign in London and has worked across several trade titles closer to home. Earlier in his career, Arvind covered business, crime, politics and sport. When he isn’t grilling media types, Arvind is a keen photographer, cook, traveller, podcast tragic and sports fanatic (in particular Liverpool FC). During his heyday as an athlete, Arvind captained the Epping Heights PS Tunnel Ball team and was widely feared on the star jumping circuit.

Latest News

oOh!media Launches 9News Content Across Large Format Digital Out Of Home Network
Marketing Might Be Broken: But At Least It’s Familiar
Vale Claire Austin
Introducing The Official Cairns Crocodiles 2025 Conference Hub, Powered By Reef Unlimited
Register Lost your password?