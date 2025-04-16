Chery Pitches Creative Account

Chery has begun a creative agency review. Chery, one of China’s largest automotive manufacturers, relaunched in Australia in 2023 after first entering the market for a few years in 2010.

Chello is Chery’s current creative creative agency. A Chery spokesperson confirmed to B&T that a creative review had begun.

M&C Saatchi handles creative for Chery’s sister brand Jaecoo and is not impacted by the review.

Jaecoo, a sister brand of Chery that makes SUVs, works with M&C Saatchi, who has helped launch the brand in Australia.

M&C Saatchi has not been involved in the Chery pitch and is focused on launching the Jaecoo J7 to market in May.

UM is Chery’s media agency and Ogilvy has worked as its digital agency of record.