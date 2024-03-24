Cannes In Cairns, Presented By Pinterest, Announces Four Epic MCs To Lead This Year’s Content!

What do a Gogglebox star, a comedian, a renowned media industry professional and a global strategist all have in common? …

…. They make up the top-notch panel of MCs set to lead the content at this year’s Cannes in Cairns, Presented by Pinterest.

Check out the Cannes in Cairns agenda and secure your cut-price Early Bird tickets now!

That’s right, Australian comedian, writer, former radio host and member of The Chaser team (and Imposter-in-Chief at B&T), Chris Taylor, will lead the charge on the keynote stage.

Matt Fahd, star of Gogglebox, host of The Dads and The Docs podcast and head of partnerships and global business solutions for TikTok Australia will helm the Reef track at the Tropical North Queensland Conference.

In the Rainforest track, attendees will hear from returning favourite, brand strategist and founder of Quip agency, Keeva Stratton.

New for this year and kicking off at 1pm each day, and just a stone’s throw from the event hub in the Cairns Convention Centre, is the Hemingway’s track.

Deliberately and ideally positioned to maximise the Cannes in Cairns experience, the iconic Hemingway’s Brewery on Cairns Wharf will host three expertly curated afternoons of content from Tuesday 4 to Thursday 6 June.

This is where Venessa Hunt, director, commercial strategy and growth at ARN will take the stage with her wit, charm and expert knowledge, introducing speakers from Coca-Cola, Doritos, Uber, bibigo Dumplings, Wieden + Kennedy, Ogilvy Asia, Special and more!

Find out more about the Hemingway’s Brewery track here and stay tuned for our “MCs’ top Cannes in Cairns Picks,” coming soon to B&T!

But, in the meantime, do not delay and secure your Early Bird price tickets now!