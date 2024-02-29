Cannes In Cairns Early Bird Ticket Prices Ending Soon!

Early bird ticket prices for Cannes in Cairns 2024 are ending soon, so you’ll need to move quickly to save money on the hottest ticket in town (or anywhere!).

You have until 31 March to secure your ticket at the discounted price of $1,979.99 inclusive of GST. What’s more, you can get even tastier discounts if you’re buying five or more tickets.

So hop to it! Secure your Cannes in Cairns tickets at the discounted rate now!

This year’s show will see a bumped lineup of speakers, including newly announced speakers:

  • Ruth Haffenden, global head of brand and marketing, Boody
  • Yosuke Suzuki, president, Wieden + Kennedy APAC
  • Nikhil Panjawi, regional executive creative director, Ogilvy Singapore
  • Paul Nunnari, Paralympian and ambassador, Inclusively Made
  • Hushidar Kharas, head of Amazon Prime Video Australia and New Zealand.

Check out the full Cannes in Cairns agenda!

That’s not all, however. Cannes in Cairns is even bigger in 2024 with even more Cairns Extra events, including:

  • Pinterest Welcome Party
  • News Corp Closing Party
  • The post-show Reef Recovery Tour excursion to the Great Barrier Reef
  • Samsung Haus with extra-special activations, dinners and events
  • Welcome to Boomtown Party
  • Playground XYZ Happy Hour
  • The Trade Desk Cocktail Mixer at Crystalbrook Flynn restaurant, Whiskey & Wine.

You can find out about all the Cairns Extra events here. To be eligible to attend any event, you must have a ticket to the June 4-7 event. Expressions of interest in the Extra events open in March.

Find out more about the incredible Cairns Extra events!




