Cannes In Cairns Welcome & Closing Parties, Side Events Revealed!

From reef excursions to VIP marketer dinners and big brand activations such as Samsung Haus, the eagerly anticipated Cannes in Cairns Extras have been revealed.

Secure your Cannes in Cairns tickets now!

Attendees at this year’s Cannes in Cairns, presented by Pinterest, are in for a treat as the extras are back — bigger and better than ever.

In addition to a jam-packed content agenda from Tuesday 4 June to Thursday 6 June and the incredible Reef Recovery Excursion for a well-earned rest on Friday 7 June, guests at this year’s Cannes in Cairns are being urged to get across a bevy of newly revealed spin-off events.

Find out more: Global Hotshots To Jet In For Cannes In Cairns As First Wave Of Speakers Revealed!

The legendary Welcome Party, Presented by Pinterest will be kicking off proceedings in Tropical North Queensland with a bang.

The Welcome to Boomtown Party is also back for 2024, giving revellers a chance to celebrate, network and discover regional Australia on a whole new level. Guests should also be prepared to travel in style with the help of the Boomtown bus — stay tuned for more.

The unmissable Samsung Haus will bring the wow factor by hosting a series of huge activations, dinners and events covering the entire spectrum of marketing.

Don’t miss out! Get your Cannes in Cairns tickets now!

In addition to the VIP Crocodile Awards Jury Dinner, there are stacks of exclusive dinners and unique events surrounding Cannes in Cairns and the inaugural Cairns Crocodiles Awards — entries close in just one week!

From the unmissable Playground XYZ Happy Hour and The Trade Desk’s Cocktail Mixer at the nearby Crystalbrook Flynn’s Whiskey & Wine restaurant and bar, attendees must swat up on what’s on offer or risk missing out.

To be eligible for Cannes in Cairns extras you must have a ticket to the June 4-7 event. Expressions of interest in the extras open in March.

If a beachside dinner is more your style, then lean into Uber, which is whisking away lucky attendees to the uber-exclusive(!) NuNu restaurant in Palm Cove for an unforgettable night. And for good vibes, good food and even better company, there’s also a Taboola Dinner at the unforgettable Salt House.

Set to be some of the hottest tickets in town — if not thje whole of APAC! — lunch and learns from the likes of powerhouse Microsoft as well as tech giant Quantcast are set to fill up quickly, with revellers urged to book quickly.

Rounding out the event will be News Corp’s epic Closing Party. Considering that many are still talking about last year’s shindig, we’re expecting to see all of you at the secret, soon-to-be-revealed location.

In addition to breakfast networking or perhaps a bespoke dinner with The Trade Desk, Cannes in Cairns attendees can also dial into many of the wellness and fitness side events.

The Australian Association of National Advertisers will be running a Thursday morning Walking Group around sunny Cairns’ idyllic harbour. Plus, an unprecedented MOOD and Mental Health First Aid Course is available, giving attendees the chance to become qualified mental health first aiders while in Cairns — click here to secure your spot.

Did you catch the first wave of speakers? See here for more.