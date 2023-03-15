Candice Warner Joins Fox Sports’ Show ‘The Back Page’

Fox Sports has today announced Candice Warner will join its team of world-class experts as she appears as a regular panellist on Fox Sports’ long running program, The Back Page.

Airing every Tuesday night, Candice will sit alongside The Back Page host Tony Squires as they bring a fresh panel of athletes, journalists and special guests to the show, unpacking the latest news in sport with a twist.

Delivering all-round laughs and diverse opinions, Candice will add her expert analysis to the program each week, bringing to the table her deep passion for sport. Fox Sports executive director, Steve Crawley, said: “Anyone who’s seen Candice on The Back Page will understand why we’re increasing her role. She’s open, honest and a real Fox Sports talent.”

Fox Sports, panellist, Warner, said: “I’m excited to be stepping into this role as a more regular panellist on The Back Page. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my experience so far on the show, and I couldn’t think of a better way to be joining the Fox Sports family than with a program that has spanned over two decades.”

As a retired Australian professional ironwoman and much-loved media personality, Candice joins Fox Sports following recent news, one of Australia’s most formidable cricket legends, David Warner has been announced as a new addition to the Fox Cricket commentary team. The power couple and impressive duo will both add their expertise to Fox Sports’ stable of shows. You can catch Candice on The Back Page at 7:30pm on Tuesdays, on Foxtel and Kayo Sports.