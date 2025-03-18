CampaignsMarketing

Campaign: Salesforce and TripADeal Showcase World First AI Immersive Experience

Salesforce and TripADeal have teamed up to deliver a world-first AI immersive experience in the heart of the Sydney CBD this week, showcasing how humans and autonomous AI agents working together can better meet growing demands.

According to new research data commissioned by Salesforce, Aussies are actively seeking more customised travel experiences, with 59 per cent saying they want personalised recommendations for unique attractions, activities and destinations, based on their profile and preferences.

The national survey of more than 1,000 respondents reveals Aussies are eager to travel, with 66 per cent likely to book travel online in the next six months, including booking hotels or accommodation (51 per cent), flights and travel transport (47 per cent) and tours or holiday packages (27 per cent).

To demonstrate how humans and autonomous AI agents can work together to deliver these types of personalised, curated holiday packages, Salesforce has teamed up with TripADeal – a leading Australian online travel agency – to create a world-first AI immersive experience, What AI Was Meant to Be, at Martin Place in the heart of the Sydney CBD.

From March 12-14, visitors were able to experience how Salesforce’s Agentforce – a complete AI system for augmenting teams with trusted autonomous AI agents in the flow of work – is helping TripADeal deliver personalised, curated ‘meant to be’ dream holidays to Aussies across the country. With Agentforce, autonomous AI agents are working alongside TripADeal’s travel consultants to scale its world-class service and deliver a seamless experience for Aussie travellers.

