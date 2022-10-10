Calling All Adland Greats! The Hunt Is On For Jurors For Lions 2023

The Misfits Media are honoured to be the official Australian Representative to the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, and we are excited to announce we are on the hunt for judges.

This is a call-out for the best, brightest and most capable people in our industry. Cannes Lions is looking for talent down under because we do have some of the best talents worldwide.

You can be part of creativity’s most prestigious awards.

Are you up for the job?

Please see the criteria below:

Highly creative, innovative, leaders in their field, well known and respected in their industry, a specialist in their category of interest;

Ideally, creatives should be at CCO or ECD level;

Ideally, they should have won Lions in the past five years or won other recognised global awards;

Diversity on the Cannes Lions juries is paramount – please be conscious of this when sending nominations so we can continue to build truly diverse juries;

Does this sound like you? Well, then, you must submit your Australian nominations by Friday, 14th October.

Please note that the Cannes Lions team make the final decision on the jury – we cannot guarantee a jury position.

There are also plenty of categories to enter.

Judging at Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity in Cannes, France, between 14th June – 24th June 2023

Creative Strategy

Entertainment

Entertainment Lions for Music

Film

Film Craft

Pharma

PR

Radio & Audio

Innovation

Sustainable Development Goals

Judging at home between April – May 2023

Direct (shortlist jury)

Brand Experience & Activation (shortlist jury)

Design (shortlist jury)

Health & Wellness (shortlist jury)

Media (shortlist jury)

Social & Influencer (shortlist jury)

Apply Here!

And head over to the offical website for even more information.