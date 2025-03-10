B&T ExclusiveNewsletter

Make It Snappy – Cairns Crocodiles Awards Early Bird Entries Close Today!

The Monkeys (now Droga5) collected their snappy new trophies at last year's event.

In far North Queensland there’s an old adage that the early croc catches the frog, or whatever is lurking near water at the crack of dawn.

Early bird entries for one of the Asia-Pacific’s premiere advertising awards closes today.

This means that if you get your entry in today you will save $100 on the entry fee.

Enter the Cairns Crocodiles Awards today.

Cairns Crocodiles lauds the campaigns and craft that help brands stand out, while delivering increased ROI and boosted brand awareness.

Some of the region’s hottest agencies, including Droga5, Howatson+Co, Wieden+Kennedy Tokyo, Ogilvy Singapore, Thinkerbell and VML Ogilvy Japan were among the winners at last year’s event.

This year there are three new categories of the Cairns Crocodiles: Effectiveness, Inclusivity and Strategy.

Marketing chiefs from the United Nations, Pinterest, Changi Airport, AMEX, Telstra, SAP, Suncorp, LinkedIn, Thiess, SunRice, Audible, Tourism Australia and plenty more will run the rule over Cairns Crocodiles Awards entrants.

All have been designed and shaped by our leading Advisory Board and judged by leading marketers from around the region. Media Crocodile wins also count towards agencies’ RECMA scores.

Make 2025 your year to stand up and stand out by entering the Cairns Crocodiles Awards.

