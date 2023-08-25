Bud Light Continues Its Macho Push In New NFL Spot Following Trans Influencer Debacle

Embattled brewer Anheuser-Bush has released a new campaign for Bud Light that continues its efforts to make the world forget about the disastrous decision to use trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney in a social media campaign.

The “Easy to Sunday” campaign was produced by New York-based agency Anomaly and shows salt-of-the-earth Americans getting ready for NFL games in diners, parking lots and kitchens.

While efforts to boost diversity and inclusivity in advertising are certainly noble and to be encouraged. The decision to employ Mulvaney in a social media campaign has proven to be one of the marketing missteps of the year.

It has reportedly cost the brewer $610 million in lost sales and the agency behind it, California-based Captiv8 has been forced to axe 13 staffers despite flying senior bosses to Cannes on a private jet in June.

This new campaign, however, shows “real fans and their Sunday traditions.”

These real fans include a military veteran and die-hard Philadelphia Eagles fan who “never missed a game when she was deployed,” and a Tennessee Titans fan and farmer who never misses and listens to games on the radio in his tractor.

The spot is set to run in a full 60-second format and with 30- and 15-second cutdowns.

What’s more, Bud Light is bringing its limited-edition NFL team packaging back for another year.

“With a new look across 23 NFL teams, this year’s team cans prominently feature each team’s logo and includes a player illustration in each team’s official colors,” said the company.

The new cans also include a QR code that fans can scan for information on how to win an NFL Sunday Ticket subscription from YouTube and YouTube TV

Who will be the next chair of the ABC? Stan Grant

Kim Williams

Peter Tonagh

Danny Gilbert

Gabrielle Trainor

Jane Caro

Abbie Chatfield

Anna Bligh

Julia Gillard

Alan Jones Vote