Reports: Bud Light Disaster Has Now Cost Brewer $610 Million In Lost Sales

Reports: Bud Light Disaster Has Now Cost Brewer $610 Million In Lost Sales
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



The fallout from the lingering Bud Light disaster has finally hit the balance sheet with its parent company, Anheuser-Busch, revealing that the customer boycott following its trans marketing stunt from April has cost the brewer $US400 million ($A610 million) in lost sales in the US.

In a statement to shareholders overnight, Anheuser-Busch revealed that US revenue fell 10 per cent in the second quarter as sales of Bud Light slumped amid customer protests. Sales to US retailers declined by 14 per cent, under-performing the wider beer industry, primarily due to the decline in the volume of Bud Light it sold

The $US400 million loss also included sales in Canada, where revenue actually rose, suggesting the slump in sales was isolated to the US and that the losses on Bud Light may have actually been even greater.

The results were “undoubtedly” the worst at the company since a 1976 strike, when Anheuser-Busch shipments were down 17.5 per cent for the year, according to trade publication Beer Marketer’s Insights.

Globally, Anheuser-Busch reported revenues were up 7.2 per cent, but that was namely due to price hikes and not an increase in volumes.

Discussing the numbers, Anheuser-Busch CEO Michel Doukeris said in a conference call that that most US consumers had no opinion on the controversy leading to Bud Light’s sales loss.

Doukeris cited research where the brewer had reached out to 170,000 customers and found most drinkers held favourable views about Bud Light, with 80 per cent either favourable or neutral.

“Regardless of favourability, our consumers across all sentiment groups have three points of feedback in common,” Doukeris said.

“One, they want to enjoy their beer without a debate. Two, they want Bud Light to focus on beer. Three, they want Bud Light to concentrate on the platforms that all consumers love, such as NFL, [veteran charity] Folds of Honor and music.”

Doukeris added that Anheuser-Busch beers in the US had maintained 98 per cent of its taps in bars and restaurants despite boycotts from a number of LGBTQI+ establishements.

“We see bars and restaurants optimising for high turnover. I think that’s the best way to explain what’s happening. And you see brands that have higher sales and turnover getting more taps,” he said.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Bud Light Dylan Mulvaney

Latest News

NRL Players Petition Sponsors Over Pay Deal
  • Marketing

NRL Players Petition Sponsors Over Pay Deal

The Rugby League Players Association (RLPA) has written to team sponsors, stepping up its efforts to strike a pay deal with the league. The letters were sent to the likes of Telstra, Sportsbet, KFC, Chemist Warehouse and Harvey Norman, as well as the chairs of each club. The letters complained about the lack of progress […]

Las Vegas - Circa June 2019: Amazon.com Fulfillment Center. Amazon is the Largest Internet-Based Retailer in the United States
  • Technology

Amazon Ads Sees 22% Revenue Growth Year-Over-Year

Amazon’s advertising services business has recorded 22 per cent year-over-year growth in the second quarter of this year. That’s a drop from the 23 per cent growth it saw in the two previous quarters but it still represents impressive growth for the business as it looks to diversify away from its traditional delivery business. This […]

Taste.com.au Gets Its Just Desserts, As Digital Audience Hits Five Million
  • Media

Taste.com.au Gets Its Just Desserts, As Digital Audience Hits Five Million

Taste.com.au has achieved a digital audience of more than five million, and number one in the overall Lifestyle category for the first time, according to latest rankings from Ipsos iris for June 2023. Taste.com.au delivered an audience of 5.060 million, up 7.4 per cent month-on-month, and 64 million page views for the month of June. The taste.com.au […]

WPP & Spotify Announce First-Of-Its-Kind Global Partnership
  • Media

WPP & Spotify Announce First-Of-Its-Kind Global Partnership

WPP and Spotify have announced a new global strategic partnership that will enable WPP to offer its clients early access to Spotify’s innovative ad products, first-party intelligence and creative ways to reach engaged audiences at scale. As part of the partnership, Spotify will become the first digital audio platform to be integrated directly into WPP’s […]

R/GA Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Web3 & NFT Experience for Toyota Australia
  • Technology

R/GA Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Web3 & NFT Experience for Toyota Australia

Breaking new ground to drive ongoing engagement for customer loyalty, R/GA has helped launch a first-of-its-kind Web3 and NFT experience for Toyota Australia, in collaboration with Rotor Studios and Moonshot. GR-ID is a beta Web3 and NFT program designed to reward eligible GR Yaris Rallye owners. Each GR-ID NFT features a unique set of traits […]

Cadbury & Ogilvy Create Giant Lucky Scarf For Wallabies In Lead Up To World Cup
  • Marketing

Cadbury & Ogilvy Create Giant Lucky Scarf For Wallabies In Lead Up To World Cup

As the Rugby World Cup draws closer, a 20-metre-long scarf made from lucky charms donated by fans across Australia has been given to the Wallabies, in a unique Cadbury activation developed by Ogilvy. Dubbed ‘the world’s largest lucky charm’, the huge Lucky Scarf was presented to the national rugby team ahead of the Bledisloe Cup […]

Former Saatchi & Saatchi CEO Chris Kay Joins UTS Business School As Industry Professor
  • Advertising

Former Saatchi & Saatchi CEO Chris Kay Joins UTS Business School As Industry Professor

UTS Business School has welcomed influential creative leader and former Saatchi & Saatchi CEO, Chris Kay (lead image), who brings world-leading expertise in creative leadership, communications and strategic leadership to the School and its programs following his appointment as Industry Professor at the School. Most recently, Kay was CEO of Saatchi & Saatchi in London, […]

News Corp Announces Partners For National Bush Summit
  • Media

News Corp Announces Partners For National Bush Summit

News Corp Australia has unveiled more partners for its 2023 Bush Summit, being held nationally this year for the first time to explore the challenges and immense opportunities for rural and regional Australia.

Meta’s AI-Created Ad Underwhelms At Advertising Week
  • Technology

Meta’s AI-Created Ad Underwhelms At Advertising Week

At Advertising Week APAC, Jason Juma-Ross, director, technology industry strategy at Meta, extolled the virtues of artificial intelligence (AI) to an audience of adland professionals. However, while Juma-Ross was able to wow the crowd with his pathos on AI and the potential futures it might create, when it came to current applications the crowd were […]