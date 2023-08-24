The Agency Behind The Bud Light Disaster Whooped It Up In Cannes, Then Promptly Sacked 13 Staffers

The Agency Behind The Bud Light Disaster Whooped It Up In Cannes, Then Promptly Sacked 13 Staffers
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



The agency behind the Bud Light trans debacle that starred activist Dylan Mulvaney is again in the news for all the wrong reasons after boasting about a lavish trip to advertising knees-up Cannes in mid-June and then promptly sacking 13 staffers.

Californian-based Captiv8 became the most talked about agency on the planet after its ill-thought out stunt with Mulvaney saw Bud Light sales slump 25 per cent, which cost parent Anheuser-Busch a cool $US400 million in lost sales and saw the brand lose its title as the number one selling beer in the US.

Captiv8’s current client roster includes McDonald’s, Disney, Toyota, Nordstrom, Macy’s and OceanSpray.  Anheuser-Busch has never publicly named Captiv8 as the agency behind the ill-advised stunt.

Now, The New York Post has revealed Captiv8 management flew senior staffers to Cannes in mid-June all aboard a private luxury jet.

A Captiv8 staffer’s Insta post of luxury gift bags aboard the private jet

The agency’s Instagram post shows the staffers whooping it up aboard the luxury plane, as well as the yachts, pool parties and villas they visited in the south of France.

The Captiv8 team’s Cannes villa & party

According to The Post, agency CEO Krishna Subramanian boasted to staff in a Zoom meeting about the trip upon their return. Two days later the “tone-deaf” Subramanian sacked 13 workers or about five per cent of the agency’s 200 staff.

Tech entrepreneur and Captiv8 CEO Krishna Subramanian

Subramanian later explained the redundancies, saying he was “examining budgets” and “evaluating finances”.

One staffer who managed to dodge the bullet told The Post: “The timing was terrible. You wouldn’t expect to be laid off after such an extravagant trip. If you get more business in Cannes then you don’t downsize and cut your manpower.”

Another Captiv8 staffer said that the Cannes junket was “paid for in tandem with our brand partners and clients, having no impact on the company’s overall bottom line”.

The spokesperson said the trip was a “meaningful business development lever for Captiv8″.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



Who will be the next chair of the ABC?
Vote

Please login with linkedin to comment

Bud Light Captiv8 Dylan Mulvaney

Latest News

Andpeople Joins the Tribe Global Network Enhancing Creative and Activation Capabilities
  • Marketing

Andpeople Joins the Tribe Global Network Enhancing Creative and Activation Capabilities

Andpeople today announced its partnership with Tribe Global, an international network of independent agencies specialising in advertising, marketing, and communications. The partnership marks a significant milestone for Andpeople, reinforcing a commitment to expanding their global presence and offering enhanced creative and activation capabilities to their clients. With a shared vision for creativity, innovation, and client […]

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 9TH 2022:Ameilia Collins portrait shoot on 13h September 2022 in Melbourne Australia. (Photo by Martin Philbey) ***Ameilia Collins Portraits
  • Marketing

PERSOL Taps Ogilvy Melbourne To Deliver Work And Smile Mission

PERSOL has appointed Ogilvy Melbourne as its agency of record for its Asia-Pacific launch, following a competitive pitch. Effective immediately, Ogilvy has been tasked with developing a creative platform that captures the scale of the PERSOL’s ‘Work and Smile’ philosophy and its delivery across the many and varied markets of the Asia-Pacific region. PERSOL operates several […]

News Corp Australia Commits To First Australians With 4th Reconciliation Action Plan
  • Marketing

News Corp Australia Commits To First Australians With 4th Reconciliation Action Plan

News Corp Australia today launches its new Reconciliation Action Plan. News Corp’s intention is to help further its long-standing commitment to tell the stories that can make a positive difference to the lives and communities of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. Today’s launch, occurring at all News Corp Australia’s work sites, features The Advertiser’s […]

Tyumen, Russia - January 21, 2020: TikTok and Facebook application on screen Apple iPhone XR
  • Technology

TikTok Brings Ads To Search Results

Do you actually panic knowing you haven't got an online shopping purchase on the way? Some good news today from TikTok.

PR Expert Katy Denis Launches Thought Leadership Package Illustris
  • Media

PR Expert Katy Denis Launches Thought Leadership Package Illustris

Specialist agency PR expert Katy Denis is launching a standalone, bespoke thought leadership package for advertising and marketing industry leaders and experts, through her company Extollo called Illustris. Designed specifically to help agencies stand out from their competitors in the hunt for new business, this offering aims to elevate agencies in the new business game […]

RCJ Group Acquires Brand Asia To Strengthen Its Footprint In Asia Pacific
  • Marketing

RCJ Group Acquires Brand Asia To Strengthen Its Footprint In Asia Pacific

RCJ Group has expanded its footprint in Asia Pacific with the acquisition of Brand Asia, a full-service marketing agency that connects brands with audiences across China, Southeast Asia, and Asian communities in Australia. The addition of Brand Asia also complements RCJ Group’s existing membership of ICOM (Independent Marketing Communications Network) which provides access to global […]

carsales Announced The Naming Rights Partner Of The Melbourne EV Show 2023
  • Marketing

carsales Announced The Naming Rights Partner Of The Melbourne EV Show 2023

carsales has today announced it will be the naming rights partner of the inaugural Melbourne EV Show 2023. Partnering with ABF Group, carsales will present the first national EV show in fifteen years. The carsales Melbourne EV Show 2023 is a one-stop shop for everything EV and will deliver consumers the chance to explore a […]