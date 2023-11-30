B&T’s Search For Australia’s Greatest Ad Heads To Channel 7

B&T went through the looking glass this morning, with editor-in-chief David Hovenden (above) appearing on Channel 7’s The Morning Show to get the general public involved in our search for Australia’s Greatest Ad.

Hovenden chatted with Kylie Gillies and stand-in host Matt Doran about what makes a great ad and showcasing some of our favourites so far.

Cast Your Vote For Australia’s Greatest Ad Now!

The boss even quizzed the hosting pair on some of the ads, asking them to recite classic jingles.

The search for Australia’s greatest ad has been no small undertaking and B&T has even had to draft in some external help to get us down to a final shortlist before you, the reader, gets to pick the best ever.