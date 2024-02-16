B&T’s CMO Power List Inductees Glam-Up For Exclusive Dinner With Are Media

The most powerful CMOs in Australia descended on Sydney’s AALIA restaurant last night for an incredible night of celebration created by B&T and Are Media’s Gourmet Traveller.

Lead image L-R: Suzana Ristevski, CMO, NAB; Celeste Barber; Michelle Klein, chief customer and marketing officer, IAG; Kirsten Hasler, head of marketing, IKEA.

The inductees of B&T‘s CMO Power List were joined by luminaries from across the advertising spectrum including GroupM’s CEO Aimee Buchanan, Initiative head honcho Mel Fein and AANA CEO Josh Faulks.

The event was hosted by the inimitable Celeste Barber. Check out all the snaps of the glammed-up marketing bosses (and some slightly less glamorous B&T staffers) below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

An incredible spread was envisioned and delivered by AALIA’s executive chef Paul Farag and head chef of Brisbane’s celebrated Agnes, Ben Williamson, who flew in specially for the evening.

Here’s the full list of CMO Power List inductees, in no particular order: