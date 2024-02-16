B&T’s CMO Power List Inductees Glam-Up For Exclusive Dinner With Are Media

B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



The most powerful CMOs in Australia descended on Sydney’s AALIA restaurant last night for an incredible night of celebration created by B&T and Are Media’s Gourmet Traveller.

Lead image L-R: Suzana Ristevski, CMO, NAB; Celeste Barber; Michelle Klein, chief customer and marketing officer, IAG; Kirsten Hasler, head of marketing, IKEA.

The inductees of B&T‘s CMO Power List were joined by luminaries from across the advertising spectrum including GroupM’s CEO Aimee Buchanan, Initiative head honcho Mel Fein and AANA CEO Josh Faulks.

The event was hosted by the inimitable Celeste Barber. Check out all the snaps of the glammed-up marketing bosses (and some slightly less glamorous B&T staffers) below:

An incredible spread was envisioned and delivered by AALIA’s executive chef Paul Farag and head chef of Brisbane’s celebrated Agnes, Ben Williamson, who flew in specially for the evening.

Here’s the full list of CMO Power List inductees, in no particular order:

  • Vandita Pandey, CMO ANZ, snacks and beverages, PepsiCo
  • Jo Boundy, CMO, CommBank
  • Andrew Hicks, CMO, Woolworths Group
  • Mim Haysom, EGM brand and marketing, Suncorp Group
  • Chris Brown, SVP/chief customer officer, McDonald’s
  • Anubha Sahasrabuddhe, chief growth officer, Lion
  • Jenni Dill, CMO, Arnott’s Group
  • Susan Coghill, CMO, Tourism Australia
  • Kate Blythe, CMO, MECCA Brands
  • Brent Smart, CMO, Telstra
  • Michelle Klein, chief customer and marketing officer, IAG
  • Georgia Hack, chief digital and marketing officer, L’Oréal
  • Suzana Ristevski, CMO, NAB
  • Dean Norbiato, general manager, marketing, KIA
  • Suzanne Stretton-Brown, director of marketing ANZ, Universal Pictures
  • Jenny Melhuish, marketing director, ALDI
  • Natalie Lockwood, vice president, head of marketing, Visa
  • Anneliese Douglass, director – marketing and communications, Nestlé
  • Amanda McVay, chief customer officer, Coles Group
  • Kirsten Hasler, head of marketing, IKEA



CMO Power List

