B&T’s Campaigns Of The Month: Petbarn’s Near-Pawfect Performance, Paralympics & AFL Underwhelm For Bupa & AAMI

B&T’s Campaigns of the Month for August have proved the enduring appeal of cute puppies in adverts, while heartstring-pulling attempts to work the Olympics and Paralympics games don’t quite hit as they might.

This month, with the help of System1, we ran the rule over campaigns from Petbarn, via Howatson+Company, AAMI via Ogilvy and Bupa via Thinkerbell. However, while the Paris Games have been all the rage on TV, it seems that Aussies might be more interested in the actual sport, rather than brands trying to tie themselves into the action.

Meanwhile, Petbarn’s campaign has proven to be our best-performing campaign to date (though, admittedly, this is only our second month in this revamped format). What’s more, we’re on the lookout for top-notch creatives to join our panel of experts to give some extra insights to our Campaigns of the Month — email editorial@themisfits.media if you’re interested. Without any further ado, however, here’s a look at that top-notch Petbarn work with System1’s expert take.

Petbarn, “Puppies & Kittens”

“It won’t be much of a surprise to many that this month’s winner features an army of adorable puppies and kittens. Alongside humour, these elements are the most effective drivers of emotional engagement and attention in advertising, as highlighted by Orlando Wood in his books Lemon and Look Out. Achieving an exceptional 5.0 Star rating and ranking within the top one per cent of all ads tested in System1’s database of 170,000 ads, the ad proves that animals are indeed powerful catalysts for happiness. The introduction of an adorable cockapoo at second 4 causes a significant uplift in emotion,” said System1.

“The hummable, humorous soundtrack adds an extra layer of charm, but the brand itself is somewhat overshadowed. By the end of the ad, at least 13 per cent of viewers are left confused, raising the risk of Petbarn’s emotional appeal being misattributed to competitors. While the ad is not ‘pawfect,’ earlier and bolder branding could enhance short-term impact and overall brand strength. It’s not without its flaws, but it’s pretty darn good!”

The spot was created to celebrate the launch of Petbarn’s Puppy and Kitten club. This free-to-join club offers everything pet parents need during the first year of their pet’s life. The spot was directed by Arundati Thandur from FINCH, and is a “homage” to new pet parent love set to a unique cover of Wet Wet Wet’s “Love is all Around”.

The team at Howatson+Company have knocked it out of the park, here. Of course, putting cute critters into an ad is a one helluva shortcut to creating an effective campaign. But it does make one wonder why other brands and agencies haven’t kept it as beautifully simple as Petbarn and Howatson with this irreverent campaign.

AAMI, “When Our Game Has Its Moments”

“AAMI’s latest campaign with the AFL captures comedic, everyday moments in sports, mirroring the playful tone of their recent Paris 2024 Olympics ad. The campaign cleverly highlights the risks associated with sports, positioning AAMI as the dependable solution to “patch up the pieces.” The insurance product takes centre stage, reassuring that kids can enjoy their activities while being well-covered. With its engaging characters, humour, and catchy soundtrack, the ad stands out in the insurance sector, which often relies on less memorable approaches. The effective use of humour distinguishes AAMI, making it a notable player in the financial services landscape,” said System1.

The campaign was designed to highlight AAMI’s longstanding relationship as an official major partner of the AFL and AFLW, as well as show its more playful side.

We loved this ad here at B&T. It celebrates everything good about local sport and shows that AAMI has a sense of humour — which can be tricky for the category as a whole. Its good Star and Spike Ratings will make the teams at AAMI and Ogilvy proud. But that brand recognition might be even more important, considering how long-term buying decisions in the category can be.

Bupa, “Healthcaring Beyond the Games”

“Spotlighting a powerful message in the wake of the Paralympics closing ceremony, Bupa champions disability and inclusion throughout the year, focusing on the lives of Paralympians beyond their moment in the spotlight during the Games. The message is impactful, but for some, it evokes feelings of sadness, resulting in a modest Star Rating. While the ad likely resonates more strongly with a disability audience, it falls flat with the general population,” said System1.

“Enhancing the ad with a clearer narrative and more interaction between people—such as touch and dialogue—could have boosted its overall appeal. Featuring a strong, powerful peak-end, where Bupa is portrayed as a hero product supporting athletes beyond the arena, would have contributed to greater long-term success.”

This ad from Bupa and Thinkerbell highlights a very important issue. But as we saw with Movember’s ad from last month, taking a serious topic head-on can lead to some viewers feeling sad, rather than seeing it as a call to arms and a chance to be part of the change.