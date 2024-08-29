Bupa Thinks Beyond The Games In Latest Work Via Thinkerbell

Bupa’s latest work with Thinkerbell shows their commitment to inclusive and accessible healthcare extends ‘beyond the games’, building on their position as the Official Healthcare Partner of the Australian Paralympic Team.

The work is underpinned by a cultural truth – every four years during the Games, the world celebrates all abilities. Aussie Paralympic athletes inspire us to think and act more inclusively. But when the games finish and the spotlight turns off, many people, and most brands, switch off from the reality of life with a disability.

But for Bupa, the Paralympic partnership is just one part of an ambition to make healthcare more inclusive and accessible for every Australian. The business has been investing in accessible digital health services like Blua, developing its first Access and Inclusion Plan, and funding inclusive grassroots sports programs – so more Australians can get their start in sport.

The campaign features Bupa Ambassadors and Australian Paralympians Ben Popham OAM, Curtis McGrath OAM, and Shae Graham in a way that shifts attention away from Paris to life beyond the games back home in Australia.

Bupa and Thinkerbell have ensured an end-to-end inclusive process for the project – from strategic exploration to creative development to production. Key touch points included ambassador interviews, consultation with an external strategy expert with a disability, and collaboration with inclusive production experts, Inclusively Made.

This project was the first commercial campaign to be certified through Inclusively Made’s 100-point accreditation process, the learnings from which are being applied to all future projects at both Bupa and Thinkerbell.

“At Bupa, we are incredibly proud to be the Official Healthcare Partner of the Australian Paralympic Team – but equally so of our commitment to make healthcare more inclusive and accessible for our members. It’s a journey we are on, and we’re on it for the long run,” said Bupa’s director of brand, Penny Ryan.

“The insight behind the work, and the quiet confidence with which it’s delivered, is sure to cut through in a time when athletic bravado is filling our screens. We hope it inspires more Australians to think more inclusively beyond the games too,” said Jim Ingram, Thinkerbell national chief creative tinker.

Over the weekend, the work launched nationally across digital, social, TV and OOH. Bupa and Thinkerbell acknowledge the lands of Woiworung and Boonwurrung, where this work was created.

Credits

Client: Bupa

Agency: Thinkerbell

Media: Atomic 212

Consultants: Inclusively Made

Director: Dani Pearce

Production House: Revolver

Post and online: The Editors

Sound: Rumble