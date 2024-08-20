Petbarn Launches New Puppy & Kitten Club With Campaign Via Howatson+Company

Petbarn has launched possibly Australia’s cutest club, the Petbarn Puppy and Kitten Club, with help from Howatson+Company. This free-to-join club offers everything pet parents need during the first year of their pet’s life.

To launch, they’ve created a film that celebrates the love pet parents have for their fur babies and the support and nurturing provided by Petbarn’s dedicated team. The spot, directed by Arundati Thandur from FINCH, is an homage to new pet parent love, set to a unique cover of “Love is all Around” made famous by Wet Wet Wet.

“There are three universal truths that make the fabric of Petbarn unique, firstly our employee engagement scores tell us that our team members love what they do, our NPS data shows us that pet parents love Petbarn and most of all we know that pets love coming to Petbarn. The Petbarn Puppy and Kitten Club gives pet parents everything they need from advice, rewards to savings – doubling down on our commitment,” said Nicholas Adams, chief customer officer of Greencross Pet Wellness Company.

“We needed to show that Petbarn is the place to go for all things puppies and kittens. It just so happens that puppies and kittens are the most salient and loved assets of all time. So we went all in on that, from the lyrics of our song to our set design, to show as many breeds in the ad as possible,” said Jared Wicker and Elaine Li, Howatson+Company creative directors.

The film is part of a larger campaign that officially launched on 18 August and is supported by an integrated mix of broadcast, digital, and outdoor media – focusing on high-attention channels.

