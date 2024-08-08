“When Our Game Has Its Moments, Lucky You’re With AAMI” – New Campaign Now Live Via Ogilvy

For all its greatness, footy isn’t a perfect game. Accidents happen, like kicking a ball into a gutter and smashing a windscreen. That, and the many other quirky things that go wrong with footy, are the focus of AAMI’s latest campaign via Ogilvy.

“Fans have a deep love for AFL – it brings people together with a one-eyed passion that’s unmatched anywhere. But things do go wrong sometimes. Sometimes that thing is a football connecting with your car. That’s when it’s lucky you’re with AAMI,” said Ogilvy Melbourne executive creative director Hilary Badger.

AAMI’s new “When our game has its moments” campaign showcases footy’s unique challenges to professional and community players. And how, when things go wrong, it’s “Lucky you’re with AAMI”. The campaign reiterates the insurer’s long-standing relationship as an official major partner of the AFL and AFLW.

“When our game has its moments” is the third iteration of a new AAMI brand platform launched in March. The second iteration, – “When our athletes are in the making” – went live in July.

“We’re proud of our long association with the AFL and AFLW, and our ability to understand the particular challenges that our customers face, even those created by a wayward footy,” said Mim Haysom, EGM brand & customer experience Suncorp.

“We know Australians are less interested in the details of insurance – they just want it to be simple. So they can get back to the game we all love so much,” added Haysom.

The “When our game has its moments” launches 9 August on TV, with BVOD, streaming, OOH, social, radio, and press live from next week.

Credits:

Client: AAMI (Suncorp)

Mim Haysom: CMO/EGM Brand & Customer Experience

Rapthi Thanapalasingam: Head of Brand & Content

Toby Gill: AAMI Brand & Marketing Manager

Liza Friedman: AAMI Marketing Lead

Breanna Webster: Mass Brands Marketing Specialist

Jenny Hutchison: EM Group Sponsorships & Community

Gabrielle Emmett: Sponsorship Lead

Susie Turner: Sponsorship Specialist

Strategy and Creative: Ogilvy Australia

Media: OMD

Production: Hogarth

Production Company: Scoundrel

Director: Tim Bullock

VFX: Blockhead VFX

Sound: Squeak E Clean Studios

Media: OMD

Retoucher: Aaron Foster – Studio ADFX

MCG photograph supplied by: MCG

Northern Territory photograph supplied by: Colin Uren