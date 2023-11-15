B&T TV – Wavemaker’s Global Bosses On The Price Of Oreos & Aussies Being Great

Wavemaker’s Australian, APAC and global CEOs were in Sydney recently and B&T just had to grab some of their time.

Toby Jenner, the global boss (right), and Sindhuja Rai, the very new APAC head (centre), marked Peter Vogel’s (left) homework and opined on why Aussies are so darned good.

Oh and when we filmed this way back at the start of October, Rai had been in the job for just over a week. She’s now been there a while longer.

Here’s the nine-minute video chat, or, you can listen to the longer, more in-depth podcast version below!

Spotify

ACAST

