B&T TV – Hardhat Founder Dan Monheit On Hot Chips And Even Hotter Campaigns
Did you know that Hardhat founder Dan Monheit is a super fan of hot chips? You do now!
In this interview, Monheit tells B&T‘s imposter-in-chief Chris Taylor why he named his creative agency Hardhat, as well as why he sees every campaign as a behavioural change campaign.
You can listen to the episode HERE:
Please login with linkedin to commentB&T tv
Latest News
Tuesday TV Ratings: Melbourne Cup Wins Ratings Without A Fight
The race itself may have been heated but the ratings win was without a fight (get it?), with the famous horse race bringing in a peak of 1,110,000 viewers. This was up on last year when a peak audience of 1.053 million signed up to watch the proceedings, however it was down on 2021 when […]
Meta Bans Political Advertisers From Using Generative AI Tools
This is great news for the Australian electorate, terrible news for overworked junior designers within agencies.
Macca’s Launches Croc Collab
Look cool while your arteries harden with these new burger-inspired Crocs shoes.
The Menace Of Made-For-Advertising Sites: A Call For Transparency & Ethical Practices In Digital Advertising
Kargo's Cam Dinnie gets on the soapbox to talk made-for-advertising websites, here.
Dig Gets Some Pork On Its Fork After Winning Australian Pork’s Creative
Dig staff have no excuses not to get the crackle perfect at Christmas after hogging into Australian Pork's Creative.
RSL Australia & OMA Urges Australians Not To Forget This Remembrance Day
The RSL launches important Remembrance Day initiative. And a reminder of the $12 roast on Wednesdays.
B&T’s Fast 10 Questions With Rose Herceg!
WPP supremo Rose Herceg undertakes B&T's fast 10. It would've been 11 had we included her Melbourne Cup tip.
Urban List Expands Into Episodic Content
Lifestyle publisher, Urban List, has launched Urban List Originals, signalling their move into episodic content with the reveal of two, multichannel series — BEST OF and CULTURE CURVE. The first episodes of both series dropped on November 1, with stories told across editorial, video, social and feature formats, threaded with new, interactive technologies to enhance […]
Big W Brings The Innocence Of Christmas To Life In New Work From M&C Saatchi
Christmas really is about the kids, isn't it? That and eating ham for 14 days straight.
Ogilvy Nabs Ant Simmons From Heartland
Ogilvy ramps up its strategy offerings with new hire. Ramps up its photosynthesis with new reception fern.
Wavemaker Re-Organises Marketplace Leadership
Wavemaker announces some leadership changes. Still persisting with those hard-on-the-eye orange curtains, too.
Successful Boomtown Campaign Expands Belong Regional Marketing Plans
Mobile and internet service provider, Belong, has used the strong results from its first-ever Boomtown campaign as the catalyst to make regional advertising part of its ongoing marketing plans. The campaign, which won B&T’s Best Regional Media Campaign last year, significantly boosted brand awareness and market share, prompting Belong to invest 30 per cent of […]
Australia Post Appoints Familiar Intern In Christmas Campaign Via The Monkeys
If there's two people that arguably hate Christmas it's posties & people who work at Westfield's gift wrapping service.
Optus Brand Takes Another Hit With Major Network Outage
Optus continuing to do all of Telstra's marketing heavy lifting as the brand takes yet another whacking.
Initiative Bolsters Planning Offering With Promotions
Initiative has bolstered its planning offering, promoting Ryan Haeusler to the newly created role of national head of communications design and Emma Greenhalgh to Sydney head of communications design. Lead Image: L-R – Ryan Haeusler, Chris Colter, Emma Greenhalgh Chris Colter, chief strategy & product officer, said he couldn’t be prouder to recognise the talents […]
Claxon CSO Promoted To Newly Created General Manager Role
Full-service Indie, Claxon, has promoted its chief strategy officer Danny Molyneaux to the newly created role of general manager, effective immediately. Lead Image: L-R – Danny Molyneaux and Daniel Willis. The promotion marks the commencement of the agency’s leadership succession plan which will see Molyneux continue to work alongside CEO Daniel Willis, with the aim […]
Activation Union Appointed As Diageo’s Below-The-Line Agency Of Record
Diageo win puts Activation Union in pole position for this year's best Christmas party.
Slew Of New Hires For New Clemenger BBDO Production’s Company MADE THIS
Clemenger BBDO has launched MADE THIS, a specialist production company focusing equally on craft and innovation. Lead Image: L to R – Ainslee Littlemore, Jay Topping, Vinne Schifferstein Vidal, Dani Bassil and Iain Todd. Building substantially on Clems’ existing 60-person team of makers at eg+ with significant new hires, the relaunched business will use automation and AI […]
Think HQ Wins UNESCO Victorian Creative Cities Network Account
Positive change agency Think HQ has won the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) Victorian Creative Cities Network (VCCN) account in a competitive pitch. Think HQ will undertake a two-year project of work across all four cities – Melbourne, Geelong, Ballarat, and Bendigo – to create a uniting strategy aimed at elevating and […]
Google & AAP Partner To Supercharge Digital Journalism Skills
Google and AAP have partnered to support Australian journalists with free digital skills training. Supporting journalists to supercharge their reporting using online tools and technology is the focus of a renewed training collaboration between Google News Initiative and the Australian Associated Press (AAP). An expanded second year of the successful Digital Skills Training partnership builds […]
ConnectID & Five by Five Shine A Light On Oversharing (Data) Online
If B&T knows anything, it's that oversharing at industry events can have pretty embarrassing ramifications.
Nine, Seven & Ten Fight For Prime Position On Smart TVs
The networks have manned the barricades on smart TV app placements, metaphorically of course.
Monday TV Ratings: “I Felt Like I Was Cancelled Before Cancelling” – Libbi Gorr Reflects On Interview With A Killer On ABC’s Australian Story
"TV didn't want me!" says Libbi Gorr during TV interview.
Progress Releases New GenAI Capabilities To Help Marketers Create Personalised Content At Scale
Application development expert Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS) today unveiled generative AI capabilities and enhanced data connectivity capabilities to help marketers create personalised content at scale and accelerate the delivery of personalised experiences
Justin Drape & Michael Canning’s Exceptional ALIEN Meets Fundraising Target In 48 Hours
Drape and Canning proving they can do the business in travel as well as advertising, it seems.
Bazaarvoice Shopper Experience Index: Over 80% Of Australians Reduce Spending On Non-Essentials
If B&T's wide-ranging definition of "non-essentials" is anything to go by, we reckon the economy will be just fine.
“A Violent Degradation Of Women”: Amazon Prime Video Ad Found To Be In Breach Of AANA Code Of Ethics
Amazon Prime Video in hot water over banned ad. B&T warns that it isn't particularly nice viewing.
Coke Releases Santa-Tastic Christmas Campaign
If you still believe in Santa, prepare to have your Christmas illusions shattered with this Coke spot.
Poll Finds Most Aussies Have Little Or No Interest In The Melbourne Cup
Interest in Melbourne Cup apparently waning — though you'll still find the B&T team in the TAB this arvo.
Unlocking Potential: How Generative AI Can Empower Dyslexics In The Workplace
Thought AI was only good for images in the uncanny valley? EssenceMediacom's James Evans thinks it's more useful.
Sydney Copy School Masterclasses Revealed Featuring Dee Madigan, Esther Clerehan & Ralph Van Dijk
It's a star-studded line up at the Sydney Copy School next week. No space for B&T's editorial team, sadly.
Nominees Revealed For 2023 Casting Guild Of Australia Awards
Still harbouring an acting dream? Peruse this list and you might catch your big break.
Fuller, Parallax and KOJO’s Dale Roberts Go Big At Bowden For The 46th Annual AADC Awards
Find out who the big winners were in South Australia overnight!
mycar Tyre & Auto, TBWA\Sydney & Eleven Launch Auto-Translate To Help Aussies Speak Their Cars Language
B&T steadfastly refuses to learn anything about cars and remain keen tyre-kickers.
Rohan Nayee Departs PHD For EssenceMediacom
Nayee heads to EssenceMediacom to lead CommBank account. Here's hoping he can help with B&T's credit card debts.
Veridooh, Mall Media & More Partner For Independent Verification Solution In OOH Advertising
Verification still proving a red herring in your OOH campaigns? Veridooh might have the answer here.