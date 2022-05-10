“Enabling Known Agents Of Sexism!” Grace Tame Rouses On Albo For Appearing On Alan Jones’ Show

Activist Grace Tame has called out Labor Leader Anthony ‘Albo’ Albanese for appearing on Alan Jones’ new show via Facebook.

Tame has previously publically supported Albanese, but she wasn’t impressed when he made an appearance on The Parrot’s programme.

Naturally, Albanese tweeted about chatting with Jones and wrote, “Good to chat with Alan Jones today in his new Sydney studios.”

However, Grace Tame wasn’t impressed and tweeted: “Yeah, nah, this is where you could’ve just frowned and walked off. Or better yet, not done it.

“There are plenty of other ways to broaden your messaging without enabling known agents of sexism and abuse. None of us is obliged to speak to bigots. The optics of this aren’t good”

Yeah nah, this is where you could’ve just frowned and walked off. Or better yet, not done it. There are plenty of other ways to broaden your messaging without enabling known agents of sexism and abuse. None of us is obliged to speak to bigots. The optics of this aren’t good. — Grace Tame (@TamePunk) May 9, 2022

Of course, Jones has a pretty controversial history; he did famously say Julia Gillard’s father, “died of shame.” And said Scott Morrison should, “shove a sock down [New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern’s] throat.”

So it makes sense that Tame wouldn’t be a fan. But, of course, Jones has a very engaged right-wing base, and it also makes sense that Albo would be trying to win them over.

Particularly when his show has allegedly amassed such a vast audience, the Sydney Morning Herald has reported that Jones has said that his first seven shows reached over six million Australians. However, he did not share any evidence to support this claim.

It’s a pretty big claim; currently, the first video only shows that it had had 17,000 viewers and the last 19,000.

So perhaps Albo thought the alleged reach was too good to turn down.

Either way, it’s undoubtedly started an interesting discussion.