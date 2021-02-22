UM CEO Fiona Johnston Departs For London-Based Global Role

UM CEO Fiona Johnston Departs For London-Based Global Role
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Fiona Johnston, CEO of UM Australia, has been promoted to a new international role within Mediabrands. She has been appointed chief growth officer, Mediabrands, Global/EMEA and will relocate to the UK to take up the new position.

Johnston’s replacement as CEO of UM Australia has been appointed and will be announced imminently.

Last November, Johnston was voted into third spot on B&T’s annual Women In Media powerlist.

“We are sad to be losing Fiona and also elated she is going to a new, senior position and still in our wider network,” said Mediabrands Australia CEO Mark Coad. “She has been a passionate and highly successful CEO of UM, evidenced by important wins in new business, client retention and awards. Fiona leaves with our gratitude for all she has achieved for UM and we wish her every success in the new role.”

Johnston has been CEO of UM Australia since October 2017. In that time, the business has been recognised by industry and clients as one of the leading lights of the media communications world, with retentions such as Coca-Cola, Kmart and ING – along with wins such as the Australian Government, Nestle, Menulog, David Jones and Mattel.

Johnston added, “I am sad to be leaving Coady and the team at such an exciting time for UM in Australia. It really is the best bunch of strong, amazing humans and I’m so proud to have been a part of our shared success. Equally the opportunity to craft more of this globally is a great honour indeed. I am excited to work with the global and Europe team to help bring it to life, as I know only we can.”

Based in London, Johnston’s international role will include creating and curating growth in support of both Global and EMEA markets, to deliver market advantage to existing and potential clients. Johnston will also be taking a lead in working with Mediabrands parent company, IPG, on group co-ordination.

 

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

Fiona Johnston ipg UM

Latest News

How Facebook’s News Ban Is An Opportunity To Diversify Communications
  • Opinion

How Facebook’s News Ban Is An Opportunity To Diversify Communications

In this guest post, Clarissa Harris (main photo), managing director at True Tribe argues that if anything good is to come out of this whole Facebook debacle it might be that publishers and agencies look at their comms as a whole… Following Facebook’s bold move to ban news from Australian publishers on its platform, there’s […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
ARN Expands Commercial Team
  • Media

ARN Expands Commercial Team

ARN announces expanded commercial team. Still a decent seamer short for credible staff indoor cricket team, however.

Data Sandbox: Are They The Answer?
  • Technology

Data Sandbox: Are They The Answer?

This columnist asks "are data sandboxes the answer"? Well, not if the question is what's the capital of Uruguay.

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Mater Expands Annual International Women’s Day Fun Run With Virtual Race
  • Marketing

Mater Expands Annual International Women’s Day Fun Run With Virtual Race

Mater Chicks in Pink has officially launched the 30th annual RACQ International Women’s Day Fun Run (IWDFR), and for the first time in the events history has included the ‘Your Fun Run, Your Way’ virtual component allowing people all over Australia to participate in the event. 

The Media Precinct Group Announces New Agency, Resolve, And Headspace Win
  • Advertising

The Media Precinct Group Announces New Agency, Resolve, And Headspace Win

The Media Precinct Group has launched Resolve, a new form of agency to meet the increasing need for creative conversations that expand beyond the traditional advertisement for clients. Media Precinct managing director Glenda Wynyard said the audiences of the group’s clients wish to connect were dynamically changing well before 2020. “Our clients are disruptors in […]

Bangkok Thailand - August 31 2017 Facebook App on iPhone with computer laptop background closeup male hand hold social network on smart device concept.
  • Technology

Facebook’s News Ban Highlights Why A Diverse Channel Mix Is Essential

Amir Rezaee, Head of Performance at Alpha Digital predicts that the ban of news content on the network could encourage marketers to build their presence across other platforms. Marketers are experiencing a shake-up and a half Facebook has had a busy start to the year and negotiations around the News Media Bargaining Code escalated quickly […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine