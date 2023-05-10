Brands Must Deliver Personalised Marketing To Excel In 2023

Personalised marketing works. A staggering 86 per cent of customers have said that personalised experiences across different touchpoints would likely increase their loyalty to a brand.

Perhaps more concerning is that two-thirds of those customers said that they would quit a brand if their experience isn’t personalised.

Creating and deploying personalised multichannel marketing used to be a slog and require huge resources. Of course, getting it right would pay dividends. Brands can expect eight times the return on marketing spend and a sales boost of 10 per cent, but only if the campaign was planned and deployed correctly.

This changing expectation of brands cuts across sectors and verticals. For example, just 38 per cent of consumers say that credit card providers deliver a good customer experience. But, when it comes to telecom providers and insurance companies, as few as 18 and 11 per cent say they get a good experience, respectively.

However, industry-leading martech provider Acoustic makes multichannel leg work a thing of the past, enables your team to do more with less, and breaks down marketing silos.

Why Your Marketing Needs To Be Multichannel

Economic uncertainty is set to be a feature of 2023 with cost-of-living pressures squeezing consumers’ budgets and businesses looking where they can cut marketing budgets. This means marketers must be ready, and able, to do more with less. Otherwise, they risk losing out on customers — making the economic situation even more challenging.

Customers are becoming increasingly savvy with, and demanding of, the marketing communications they receive. In a recent study, 69 per cent of consumers said that most companies they dealt with needed to improve their customer experience — in 2019, that stood at 35 per cent.

In the coming years, with more digital natives entering adulthood, customers will only become more demanding. More than half of all consumers have stopped doing business with a company because it did a poor job of personalising their experience. But among Gen Z, that number is as high as 63 per cent.

If a brand can use behaviour-based signals to create a seamless customer experience across a multitude of touchpoints — and more than half of customers engage with three to five channels during each purchasing journey — then their campaigns will be far more likely to convert interest into sales.

How To Create Great Communications Without Great Workloads

Small and large marketing teams are facing similar impositions on their time. They are expected to be continually iterating, delivering deeper and more meaningful connections with customers regardless of resource changes.

Within businesses, these demands can lead to departments becoming more isolated and focused on their individual roles, rather than thinking as a team. This siloed approach fails to deliver the seamless experiences that customers now not only prefer but expect.

However, no-code composing solutions, such as Acoustic’s, can help brands create excellent marketing communications — regardless of their size or capabilities.

With Acoustic, brands can easily compose personalised campaigns to engage with consumers at each stage of the funnel, from awareness to action. As a result, marketers can become more independent, efficient and effective — helping improve productivity and reducing unnecessary expenses.

In 2020, Hay Group relaunched its Hay-as-a-Service product to Shaype. The platform allows companies to build unique financial experiences faster, smarter and with more confidence. This required the company to reposition the service to a large and complex audience of customers, partners, suppliers, industry bodies, investors, regulators and more. As a result, they needed a martech stack that could handle the complexity.

Acoustic allowed the team to achieve a remarkable campaign open rate of 72 per cents and a click-through rate of 29 per cent, while also achieving a delivery rate of 97 per cent on its first campaign with the Shaype domain.

These remarkable results demonstrate that for brands communicating with customers in 2023, Acoustic is the tool that can unleash marketing teams to deliver better-than-ever results for brands than ever before.