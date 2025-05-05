BabyLove Launches New Campaign ‘Easy Peasy, Changing’s Easy’, To Simplify The Upgrade To Nappy Pants, Via Communicado

Baby care brand BabyLove has launched its new campaign for nappy pants, via integrated agency Communicado.
There’s nothing harder than trying to change the nappy of a wriggly toddler who doesn’t want to be changed! But with parents and carers often being unsure of when to transition from traditional tab nappies into nappy Pants, BabyLove wanted to help uncomplicate the process.
With their 360 degree stretchy waistband, BabyLove nappy pants can be pulled straight up while a toddler is standing, so they’re easier to change than regular tab nappies. Tearaway side seams mean they can be removed just as easily.
With all that in mind, Communicado developed the ‘Easy Peasy, Changing’s Easy’ campaign to demonstrate the behaviours that signal when it’s time to start using BabyLove Nappy Pants, helping parents make the easiest change ever. After all, an easier change means a happier child (and parent!).
‘Easy Peasy, Changing’s Easy’ reflects the ‘for real life’ attitude of the BabyLove brand and the fun, effortless style and personality of the Bluey characters that appear on Nappy Pants themselves.
“We’re all about telling it like it is with BabyLove – Real, relatable moments, not idealised depictions of parenting, said Annie Price, Communicado’s executive creative director. “And anyone with a wriggler, squirmer or escapee is going to immediately resonate with this lighthearted spot.”
“We are very excited with the campaign, added Amer Haq, Unicharm Australasia brand manager. “It conveys one simple message and highlights just how much easier BabyLove nappy pants with Bluey prints are. No tabs and no need to lie down for nappy changes – perfect for toddlers on the move.”
The campaign is live across BVOD and social.
