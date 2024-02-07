Australian Open Thanks Influencers For One Million Attendance

Tennis Australia uses an influencer-focused marketing approach that gained them one million attendees at the Australian Open.

Brands have long been aware of the power behind social media and influencer marketing with sporting events now having a crack at the new advertising landscape.

Tennis Australia has collaborated with Melbourne-based creative marketing agency Underscore to engage over 500 influencers, creating a total of 2,700 pieces of content generated.

The investment seems to have paid off, with the curated content achieving a dramatic reach of over 55 million and a record-breaking one million attendees at the Australian Open.

The campaign includes the Australian Open, United Cup, Internationals and the Australian Open’s Final’s Festival.

Head of event brand marketing, Tennis Australia, Brittany Wickes said “We wanted to “hit different” with our influencer strategy this past Summer”.

In response, Underscore curated a campaign boosting certain creators’ content to gain bulk awareness and create quality content around the events, flooding news feeds across the country.

Social media platform TikTok is seen as responsible for the dramatic spike in influencer marketing, with billions of viewers internationally logging on daily for their dose of scrolling time.

With the rise of TikTok stars across Australia, agencies are popping up nationally to filter brand deals through organisations rather than individuals.

“I’m also noticing an increase in brands engaging specialised influencer marketing agencies as they would prefer to engage a team who are experts in the field to get the best results and best creative outcomes in influencer partnerships,” said Underscore’s head of influencer & creator marketing, Elise Brando.

Underscores own head of influencer & creator marketing, Elise Brando, has said all future client campaigns will have a requirement of TikTok content moving forward.