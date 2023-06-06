Australian Audio Oscars Returns For 2023

Australian Audio Oscars Returns For 2023
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



The Australian Podcast Awards (APAs), dubbed the Australian Audio Oscars, powered by iHeart are returning for 2023.

The 2023 Australian Podcast Awards will have a total of 30 award categories from Best New Podcast to Podcast of the Year and every genre-based category in between.

Over 45 judges listened to nearly 700 submissions in 2022, awarding gold to 28 top podcasts across categories from true crime to comedy and sex & relationships.

The news of the 2023 Australian Podcast Awards comes as Australia retains its title against the U.S. as the world’s biggest podcast-listening nation, and the industry continues to produce a record-number of breakthrough podcasts.

Jennie Meynell, business lead, Australian Podcast Awards, said: “Australia is home to some of the world’s best podcast production. To bring the industry’s most recognised and prestigious podcasting awards back for its seventh year is a huge honour.

“The 2023 Australian Podcast Awards promises to uncover and champion the best talent of the Australian podcasting industry. We welcome podcasts big and small to enter and look forward to another year of break-through podcasting content.”

Corey Layton, head of digital audio at ARN’s iHeartPodcast Network Australia, said: “We love the annual gathering of the Australian Podcast Industry to celebrate the magic of our thriving medium and are proud to once again lead the recognition of those who are doing it best”.

The Australian Podcast Awards launched in 2016 as a way to showcase the amazing podcast talent and content Australia has to offer. Now in its seventh year, the Awards continue to recognise the industry’s most innovative and emerging podcast content across its varied categories.

2022 winners included The Last Outlaws (iHeart Podcast of The Year). An acclaimed trilogy series that details the lives and circumstances of Australia’s last bushrangers, Jimmy and Joe Governor, who were declared outlaws and wanted dead or alive. Outlaws is an intimate portrait of two Aboriginal men, as well as an exploration of the society that would become a Federated Australia.

While the listeners choice category was awarded to Life Uncut, after receiving over 65,000 votes in a public poll. Smart, wild and always entertaining, Life Uncut is an unfiltered chat on all things love and dating with Brittany Hockley and Laura Byrne.

Submissions for the Australian Podcast Awards are now open, find out more at australianpodcastawards.com.

Nominees will be selected by a judging panel of industry experts before the category winners are announced in November.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Podcast Awards

Latest News

Why Indies Are So Hot Right Now – A Pitch Consultant’s Perspective
  • Opinion

Why Indies Are So Hot Right Now – A Pitch Consultant’s Perspective

In this guest, TrinityP3 media business director Stephen Wright does his best Zoolander to declare that indie agencies are SO hot right now… A session last week at Cannes in Cairns with the almost identical title – heralded the recent success of media agency independents but for those in attendance there was no complete picture […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Twitter’s Ad Sales Still Plummeting Despite Linda Yaccarino Hire
  • Technology

Twitter’s Ad Sales Still Plummeting Despite Linda Yaccarino Hire

Twitter’s US ad sales are down by 59 per cent year-on-year, according to the company’s internal reporting. What’s more, it is regularly missing its US weekly sales projections. That Twitter has been losing ad sales is nothing new. An exodus of advertisers started as soon as Elon Musk acquired the company from founder Jack Dorsey. […]

filling form online, questionnaire survey on laptop screen
  • Technology

Dynata Expands inBrain Survey Platform To APAC

First-party data firm Dynata has launched its inBrain survey-based monetisation platform into the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The product is live in Australia, India, Japan and New Zealand and more markets will follow next year. Dynata said that its inBrain platform is a leader in sourcing, qualifying and engaging real and unique mobile-first consumers and has […]

Say It With Your Chest: Stella Insurance Releases New Brand Campaign, Via Cocogun
  • Campaigns

Say It With Your Chest: Stella Insurance Releases New Brand Campaign, Via Cocogun

Female-focused car insurance brand, Stella has launched a new brand campaign,  “It Takes Boobs,” conceptualised by Cocogun. Based on the premise that language shapes the way we see the world, the campaign celebrates courage, integrity and audacity and expands the vernacular around bravery to include a new phrase: “It Takes Boobs.” The campaign features women […]