Arnott’s launches New Snack Right Range, Via Saatchi & Saatchi Australia
Arnott’s has launched a new Snack Right range of treats in a campaign created by Saatchi & Saatchi’s The Neighbourhood – the group of Publicis agencies that work with The Arnott’s Group.

The platform “It’s all good” has been activated across consumer touch points from packaging to screen and has been executed by Spark Foundry (media), Arc (shopper) and Herd MSL (PR).

The campaign launches across screens in a film highlighting an office coming to life as workers discover the new range of snacks hitting their desks, courtesy of the office post/snack-boy. The integrated campaign will run on digital, social, linear TV, shopper and PR.

Jenni Dill, group chief marketing officer at Arnott’s, said: “For too long, Aussies have had to choose between healthy or delicious snacks. Snack Right is Arnott’s new range of snacks packed with health stars and the totally delicious taste Arnott’s is known for. With our launch campaign, we wanted to show healthier snacking doesn’t have to be serious. Who doesn’t need a bit of fun in the office?”

Ranita Cowled, treating business director at Arnott’s, said: “Australians continue to reach for snacks more than ever, and Arnott’s is committed to providing consumers with a convenient range of snacking options for themselves and their families, on-the-go and at home. As a brand known for its great tasting, quality snacks, we’re proud the Snack Right range continues to deliver on delicious taste, all while boasting 3.5 Health Stars or higher.”

Michael Barnfield, creative director at Saatchi & Saatchi, added: “Healthy snacking has notoriously been drab and lifeless. Arnott’s Snack Right exists in an alternative world to this, packed with all the excitement and fun of this great-tasting new range.”

Campaign credits:

Client: Arnott’s

CMO – Jenni Dill

Treating Business Director – Ranita Cowled

Marketing Manager – Alice Johnson

Creative: Saatchi & Saatchi

Creative Director – Michael Barnfield

Creative – Patricia Casten & Sophia Cussell

Account Management – Eddie Moult & Sanne Senior

Planning – Iona Macgregor & Bridget Moyle

Producer – Jakson Gray

Production company: Photoplay

Director: Scott Otto Anderson

Sound: Squeek E.Clean

Music sourced: Level Two Music

Media: Spark Foundry

PR: HerdMSL

Shopper: Arc




