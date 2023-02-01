ARN Consolidates Its Creative & Strategic Teams

ARN Consolidates Its Creative & Strategic Teams
ARN has moved to strengthen its focus on defining audio in the advertising industry, bringing together the power of the network’s four commercial strategic thinking and creative solutions teams under one consolidated leadership structure.

Under the direction of Venessa Hunt, ARN director of commercial strategy and growth, the divisions of creative and production, campaign design and delivery, client strategy, and the newly created emerging media will work as one full-service team to elevate ARN’s strategic thinking and develop creative, industry leading solutions for clients and brands. This addition of an emerging media team will strengthen ARN’s commercial objective to offer clients more holistic solutions, while also helping solve tomorrow’s challenges today.

L-R: Andy Procopis, Michael Dargan, Andy Walsh, Venessa Hunt & Tegan Kirkby

The new leadership team consists of Andy Procopis as head of campaign design and delivery, Michael Dargan as head of creative, Tegan Kirkby who steps into the role of head of client strategy, and Andy Walsh who joins the wider ARN business from CADA as head of emerging media.

Of the changes, Venessa Hunt said: “With over 60 years of combined experience in strategic thinking and creative solutions across this new leadership team, ARN has an advantageously different way of looking at client objectives, bringing together sophisticated solutions like no other. Building off a base as the strongest Audio company in Australia, our focus in 2023 will be about harnessing the endless creative thinking that makes us a leader and showing the market the untapped potential in Audio.”

Peter Whitehead, ARN chief commercial officer, added: “ARN is uniquely placed to target Australians through a medium that is truly emotive and can create real change for brands and consumers. From our metro stations to our market leading podcasting and digital stations, to our regional shows that are the heartbeat of communities, to our ground-breaking events – the flexibility and creativity in how to bring a brand to life is endless. These changes will make it even easier for our clients to leverage the quality connections we have with Australians and allow us to create solutions that are scalable like we haven’t seen before.”

